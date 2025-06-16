News
Alex Cooper
June 16 2025 4:51 PM EST
June 16 2025 4:51 PM EST
@wgacooper
Judge rules Trump's NIH grant cuts reflect anti-LGBTQ+ bias and racial discrimination
The Advocate
@wgacooper
Arts & Entertainment
Johnny Mathis, the queer trailblazer and global superstar, takes a final bow
May 18 2025 1:11 PM
News
These 34 major companies caved to Trump and rolled back DEI programs
January 24 2025 1:11 PM
True
News
These 25 major companies still have DEI practices
April 02 2025 12:21 PM
True
Latest Stories
Crime
BREAKING: Adult performer Austin Wolf to plead guilty to federal child pornography charges
44m
News
Yankees and Stonewall Scholarship Initiative celebrate Pride by honoring LGBTQ+ student leaders
1h
Exclusives
Murray Hill’s dream of a drag kingdom becomes a reality (series, that is)
2h
Politics
Trump Jr. falsely blames 'radical transgender movement' for Melissa Hortman assassination
3h
News
Federal appeals court says transgender girl has right to bathroom access in Wisconsin school district
6h
News
Inside the Veterans Affairs Department’s underground resistance to Trump’s care ban for transgender vets
6h
News
Lesbian, gay, and bi medical students more likely to leave school than straight peers: study
7h
News
10 years of marriage equality: Meet the Advocate editors who were there
8h
Voices
Oh, to dream the impossible dream of being a ‘normal gay’ like Richard Grenell
9h
News
Rise in anti-LGBTQ+ content on Meta platforms since rollback of protections: GLAAD study
19h
Voices
Read an excerpt from an upcoming book celebrating young trailblazers
22h
News
Judge rules Trump’s NIH grant cuts reflect anti-LGBTQ+ bias and racial discrimination
22h
Voices
Donald slouched, Melania napped, Rubio yawned, as Trump’s failed military parade goes on by
June 16 2025 3:03 PM
News
LGBTQ+ elders are more likely to live in poverty. Here's how we can change that
June 16 2025 1:04 PM
News
Melissa Hortman, assassinated MN lawmaker, was a champion for families and LGBTQ+ rights
June 16 2025 10:52 AM
Crime
Man arrested for killing Minnesota Democrat gave anti-LGBTQ+ speech in Africa
June 16 2025 10:06 AM
Health
San Francisco is fighting opioid overdoses by giving out Narcan at drag shows — and this queen started it
June 16 2025 6:20 AM
News
Spa can't discriminate against trans women, federal appeals court rules
June 16 2025 6:00 AM
News
Largest trans survey ever finds the top reason transgender people stop transitioning is transphobia
June 15 2025 2:29 PM
Voices
The high price of connection, why young women and queer patients pay in risks, not clicks
June 15 2025 6:00 AM
Alex Cooper
