🧀 Wisconsin's Democratic governor has vetoed an anti-transgender sports bill that would bar trans students from participating in sports that aligned with their gender identity. "LGBTQ kids deserve our love and respect and support just like any other kid," Gov. Tony Evers tweeted. Evers also vetoed a Republican-led effort to ban gender-affirming care for minors in December. 🏀

👀 The Southern Poverty Law Center has listed Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik on its extremist watchlist. Is anyone surprised? The organization said that Raichik has used her social media platforms to spread conspiracy theories and misinformation targeting LGBTQ+ people. The group added that the disinformation spewed by Raichik has led to violence against the LGBTQ+ community. Well, the SPLC was not holding back. 🫖

✨ Vermont's largest city now has a queer mayor who also happens to be the city's first woman mayor too. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak was sworn in Monday. "Vermont has this outside perception of being this big progressive state that's really inclusive and safe, and it was not that way growing up here," she recently told The Advocate. "We have a lot of work to still do."

