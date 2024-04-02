Scroll To Top
Southern Poverty Law Center adds Libs of TikTok creator to extremist hate watchlist

Chaya Raichik’s inclusion on hate watchlist comes after her posts have been linked to bomb threats and other threats of violence.

On Friday, the Southern Poverty Law Center, a prominent civil rights organization that monitors hate and extremism, announced the addition of Chaya Raichik, the creator of the contentious Libs of TikTok account, to its list of extremists.

The inclusion shines a spotlight on the escalating concerns over Raichik’s dissemination of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and conspiracy theories, which have been linked to real-world harassment, threats, and violence against LGBTQ+ communities and their allies.

SPLC senior researcher Jeff Tischauser announced the addition on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing the seriousness of Raichik’s actions.

“SPLC has officially added an extremist file for anti-LGBTQ+ bigot Chaya Raichik. Her disinfo campaigns are associated w/ real-world violence and bomb threats. Her false claims help to mobilize white supremacists,” he said, directing followers to the SPLC website for detailed information.

The inclusion of Raichik on the SPLC’s hate watchlist mirrors a similar situation that unfolded in October involving the Anti-Defamation League. After discovering her account listed in the ADL’s glossary of extremism, Raichik reacted by threatening legal action against the ADL, accusing them of defamation. The group temporarily removed her from the list and said it was reevaluating how content is added to the section.

Related: Stochastic Terrorism: Links Between the GOP, Right-Wing Influencers & Neo-Nazi Violence

Libs of TikTok has faced intense scrutiny from security experts who describe Raichik’s influence as a form of stochastic terrorism— a tactic characterized by inciting violence through broad, provocative messaging that statistically predicts violence without direct calls to action.

This pattern of indirect incitement has been documented by NBC News, which linked Raichik’s posts to a series of bomb threats impacting various institutions across North America. Following Raichik’s posts, approximately 33 schools faced bomb threats, underlining the potential connection between her social media activity and subsequent acts of violence and intimidation.

Despite these patterns, Raichik has publicly denied any wrongdoing, instead accusing the media of attempting to associate her with criminal activities falsely. When USA Today wrote a front-page story about Raichik’s links to bomb threats, she celebrated by posting a photo of herself holding the paper and smiling.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
