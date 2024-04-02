Wisconsin’s Democratic governor vetoes Republican transgender sports ban bill

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill on Tuesday that would have prohibited transgender athletes from participating on high school sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.

In a tweet, Evers wrote, "LGBTQ kids deserve our love and respect and support just like any other kid."

This legislative decision represents a significant stand against what the governor has termed as “radical policies targeting LGBTQ” people, CBS News reports.



The vetoed legislation, advanced by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature, has been a point of contention, highlighting the ongoing national debate over transgender rights in sports. Despite the opposition, Evers has been vocal about his commitment to veto any bill that, in his view, would make Wisconsin a less safe, inclusive, and welcoming place for LGBTQ+ people, including kids, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.

Surrounded by Democratic lawmakers, transgender advocates, and the mayor of Madison, Evers executed the veto in a public ceremony, signaling his administration’s dedication to LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion. This act of veto is part of Evers’ broader effort to combat legislation perceived as harmful to the mental health and safety of LGBTQ Wisconsinites, especially children.

Contrasting sharply with Evers’ stance, state Rep. Barb Dittrich, a Republican and sponsor of the vetoed bill, called Evers’ action “disgusting,” accusing the governor of holding a “misogynistic and hateful position towards actual females,” according to a statement she released, WisPolitics reports. Dittrich’s comments reflect the deeply divided opinions on the legislation, which proponents argue is necessary to ensure fairness in female sports.

The bill’s veto occurs against the backdrop of a wider national movement, with at least 20 states having passed similar bans on transgender athletes competing in K-12 and collegiate sports teams. However, a proposal by the Biden administration seeks to establish that such blanket bans violate Title IX, the landmark gender-equity legislation enacted in 1972.

Adjacent to Wisconsin, Minnesota has recently enacted several bills aimed at providing a safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth, including legislation banning conversion therapy and protecting trans patients and providers of gender-affirming care from legal actions in states with bans or restrictions on such care.

Evers also vetoed a Republican-led effort to ban gender-affirming care for minors in December.