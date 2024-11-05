Hi y'all,

🇺🇸 Today, millions across the country will vote to either elect Vice President Kamala Harris — a noted LGBTQ+ rights defender — or former President Donald Trump — who is not an LGBTQ+ rights defender. We have your LGBTQ+ political needs covered.

To keep you up to date with all the queer elements of this election, The Advocate is running our liveblog.

We also have a list of LGBTQ+ candidates who may make queer history today.

Plus, Christopher Wiggins, our senior national reporter will be at Vice President Kamala Harris's Election Day headquarters at Howard University in D.C. for on-the-ground coverage.

🫏 And if you've missed our election coverage, here's your chance to catch up before polls close tonight. 🐘

No matter who wins today, we'll continue to hold those in power to account. We promise to keep reporting on the issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.





LIVE: Election Day 2024 coverage of LGBTQ+ issues Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images