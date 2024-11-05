LIVE: Election Day 2024

Besides the presidency, control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate is up for grabs. Based on extensive conversations with elected officials, pollsters, strategists, and former Trump officials, here are some variables that might affect these down-ballot races.

There could be many firsts in this year's election. Here's a breakdown of some of the LGBTQ + candidates who we're watching for.

🌈 Election Day is here 🇺🇸

Today is the day. After what seems like forever, it is November 5, 2024, and polls are just opening across the East Coast. Millions of people have already voted by mail or through early voting.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are up against the Republican ticket of former President Donald Trump and Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance.



We will be with you throughout the day (and probably in the coming days), bringing you the latest election news affecting the LGBTQ+ community. Several editors and staff writers will be working on this liveblog, while our senior national reporter Christopher Wiggins will be on the ground tonight at Harris's Election Day headquarters in D.C.



Political experts believe today's race will be a tight one with the final winner being decided by who wins in seven swing states. Keep it here for the latest.

In the meantime, check out some of our latest coverage, including why we endorsed Harris:

- Alex Cooper, editor-in-chief, Advocate.com