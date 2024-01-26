🏛️ Former President Donald Trump must pay 💸 $83.3 million 💸 to writer E. Jean Carroll over defamation, a federal jury ordered on Friday. That's in addition to the $5 million he has to pay her already from last year's judgment against him for sexual abuse and defamation.

Media reports describe Carroll as joyous at the announcement, embracing her attorneys after it was made. Lawyers for Carroll argued in court that Trump needed to pay a hefty amount to her for continuing to bring her up and attack her even after the initial defamation case. Carroll's lead attorney for the case was Roberta Kaplan, an out lawyer who brought down the Defense of Marriage Act.

The trial over the damages was marked by numerous outbursts from Trump and admonitions to his lawyers. He left the Manhattan courtroom abruptly during Kaplan's closing argument.

