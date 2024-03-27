Scroll To Top
Obituaries

Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, champion of 'don't ask, don't tell' repeal, dead at 82

Joe Lieberman Died Obituary LGBTQ Record
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Lieberman, who was Al Gore's running mate in 2000, leaves a largely pro-LGBTQ+ record.

trudestress

Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, who helped repeal “don’t ask, don’t tell,” died Wednesday of complications from a fall. He was 82.

Lieberman ran for vice president as Al Gore’s running mate in 2000, making him the first Jewish candidate on any major-party presidential ticket. He was a moderate Democrat for years but eventually became an independent and cochaired the No Labels movement, which advocates bipartisanship.

“Mr. Lieberman viewed himself as a centrist Democrat, solidly in his party’s mainstream with his support of abortion rights, environmental protection, gay rights and gun control,” The Washington Postnotes in its obituary. “But he was also unafraid to stray from Democratic orthodoxy, most notably in his consistently hawkish stands on foreign policy.”

In his record on LGBTQ+ rights, he was a leading cosponsor of the Employment Non-Discrimination Act, which would have banned anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in the workplace; it never became law and has now been superseded by the more sweeping (and still-pending) Equality Act. He supported inclusive hate-crimes legislation and increased funding to fight AIDS.

Perhaps most notably, his efforts were key to repealing DADT. In 2010, he and moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins introduced a stand-alone bill to end the discriminatory policy, which passed after the Senate had rejected repeal as part of a defense funding bill. The House passed an identical bill, and President Barack Obama signed the measure into law. The Human Rights Campaign praised Lieberman’s “exceptional leadership” on the issue. Over the years, he received high ratings on HRC’s Congressional Scorecard.

LGBTQ+ and progressive activists had some reservations about Lieberman earlier in his career, including when he became Gore’s running mate. He had voted to bar HIV-positive immigrants from entering the U.S. and had opposed domestic-partner benefits for public employees in Washington, D.C. (Congress had some authority over city policies), as The Advocate noted in 2000. Later, however, he sponsored a bill to provide these benefits to federal employees. As an Orthodox Jew, he sometimes allied with conservative Christians, although he avoided the most homophobic positions of the religious right.

Lieberman entered politics as a state senator in his native Connecticut, winning his first election in 1970. He was elected Connecticut’s attorney general in 1982, then won election as a U.S. senator from the state in 1988, beating incumbent Lowell Weicker, a Republican who was more liberal than many Democrats.

In the Senate, he generally took typical Democratic positions, but a major break came when he supported Republican President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, which many Democrats opposed. He made a failed run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2004, then lost the Democratic primary for Senate in 2006 to Ned Lamont, who’s now Connecticut’s governor. He rebounded by running as an independent in the general election and kept his Senate seat. He retired after deciding not to seek reelection in 2012.

He also broke with the Democrats in supporting Republican John McCain for president in 2008, saying Obama, then in his first presidential bid, was not ready to hold the office. However, Obama won, and Lieberman went on to support some of the signature achievements of his presidency, such as the DADT repeal and the Affordable Care Act. More recently, he backed Democrats Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in their respective presidential runs.

David Stacy, the HRC’s vice president, government affairs, issued a statement of tribute to Lieberman: “Senator Lieberman was not simply the lead Senate sponsor of the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell — he was its champion, working tirelessly to allow lesbian, gay, and bisexual people to serve in the military as their authentic selves. The nation’s first Jewish Vice-Presidential nominee, Lieberman had a historic career and his unwavering support for lesbian, gay, and bisexual military servicemembers is a powerful legacy. Our hearts go out to his family and friends as they grieve a tremendous loss.”

From Your Site Articles
ObituariesYahoo Feed
connecticutdon't ask don't tellemployment non-discrimination acthuman rights campaignal goregeorge w. bushhiv and aidsjoe liebermanjohn mccainmilitarypoliticianspolitics
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio