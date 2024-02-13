Scroll To Top
Obituaries

Steven Ostrow, creator of NYC's legendary Continental Baths, dead at 91

Continental Baths flier owner Steve Ostrow gay bathhouse NYC 1970s sexual revolution lgbtq history
via Fire Island Pines Historical Society

An accomplished operatic singer, Ostrow is best known for the gay bathhouse where Bette Midler, Barry Manilow, and others launched their careers performing to naked gay men.

Steven Ostrow, the actor and singer best known as the creator of The Continental Baths gay men’s bathhouse where Bette Midler, Barry Manilow, and other stars launched their careers, has died. The Brooklyn native passed away on February 4 at a rest home in Sydney, Australia, where he has lived since the 1980s. Ostrow was 91.

Ostrow was born to Russian Jewish parents on September 16, 1932. He gained early success as an operatic singer and actor. Displeased with the seedy and sleazy state of gay clubs and bathhouses in NYC at the time, in 1968 he opened The Continental Baths in the basement of The Ansonio Hotel. The Continental Baths was clean, and safe, and it featured a dance floor and stage where DJs and other musical acts could perform.

Continental Baths owner Steve Ostrow stage show gay bathhouse NYC 1970s sexual revolutionSteve Ostrow on stage at The Continental Bathsvia Fire Island Pines Historical Society

“I built a disco room, a DJ booth, and these special things where you put the records: ‘turntables!’” Ostrow told The Guardian in 2018. “It was spectacular. People would dance in their towels, bathing suits, nude, or anything!”

The Continental Baths was an immediate success not just with customers, but also performers who jumpstarted their careers performing to throngs of gay men. Melissa Manchester, The Manhattan Transfer, Wayland Flowers, and Nell Carter are among the dozens of familiar names who got their start on the stage at The Baths. Midler and Manilow perfected Midler’s Divine Miss M persona during their performances at The Continental Baths, and earned Midler the moniker “Bathhouse Bette” as well.

Continental Baths performers Barry Manilow Bette Midler gay bathhouse NYC 1970s sexual revolutionBarry Manilow and Bette Midler were frequent performers at The Continental Bathsvia Fire Island Pines Historical Society

The action in the audience often made the action on stage seem tame by comparison.

“It’s unusual, I agree,” Manilow told The Hollywood Reporter last month. “But for me, it was a job for 75 bucks.”

Such performances attracted crowds of straight customers who often made the gay bathhouse customers feel uneasy. Ostrow closed the club in 1976, due in part to the issue of straight customers in a gay bathhouse.

Continental Baths guests gay bathhouse NYC 1970s sexual revolutionAudience members at The Continental Bathsvia Fire Island Pines Historical Society

Ostrow continued singing and performing after closing the club, and moved to Sydney a few years later where he became a director with the Sydney Academy of Vocal Arts. Over the years he performed with the Australian Opera, the New York City Opera, the San Francisco Opera, and the Stuttgart Opera.

In his later years in Australia, he started Mature Age Gays (MAG). The groups have regular gatherings for older gay men and long-term HIV survivors. The groups provide comfort for those who have lost partners and loved ones, while also providing a safe space for older gay men to meet and connect.

Ostrow was married to fellow opera singer, Joanne King. The couple married in 1960 and had two children together, Scott Ostrow and Maria Jaul. The couple divorced in the 1980s.

From Your Site Articles
ObituariesNon-topicsYahoo FeedNew York City
barry manilowbette midlergay clubsgay mens bathhousenew yorknew york citynycolder gay mensafe spacesteven ostrowthe continental baths
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio