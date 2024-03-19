Pastor warns against gospel music  because '78%' of musicians are gay

Even gospel music isn't safe from the evil gays, according to Ghanaian pastor and musician Sonnie Badu.

Badu, a conservative pundit who is also the lead pastor of Rockhill Church in Atlanta, recently warned his followers against consuming mainstream media — including children's cartoons and gospel music — because they further the LGBTQ+ "agenda." Badu also claimed, without evidence, that "78 percent" of gospel musicians and pastors are gay or "involved in LGBT activities."

"In America, about 78 percent of gospel musicians there are gay," he said in an interview on Accra FM. "Most of these popular musicians that we play their songs on our airwaves and in our churches are into LGBT activities. If you get to know them, you won't play their songs again. Even some of the bishops that we follow and listen to are involved in LGBT activities."

Badu had no study or survey to back up his numbers but insisted that one such musician, who he did not name, "warned me to mind my business when I see the things they're involved in because they know I am conservative." The pastor then expressed that he is so fearful of LGBTQ+ content, he has blanketly banned forms of entertainment from his house.



"This LGBT+ agenda is not just in Ghana — it's everywhere. It's in many countries, in their books, schools, cartoons, etc.," he continued. "Personally, in my house, my children won't watch cartoons again. These innocent cartoons are now subtly sending messages to our children. It's disturbing as a parent."



Ghana recently passed a draconian LGBTQ+ criminalization bill imposing sentences of up to three years in prison for people who identify as LGBTQ+ and up to five years for individuals forming or funding LGBTQ+ groups. President Nana Akufo-Addo has delayed his signing of the bill pending a decision from the country's Supreme Court regarding a lawsuit brought against it by human rights groups.

If the law goes through, not only will LGBTQ+ people's lives be upended, but the country itself stands to lose $3.8 billion from its international allies in the next five years, and an estimated $850 million this year alone.

But at least Badu may finally feel protected from music and cartoons.

