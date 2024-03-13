Scroll To Top
Politics

Biden clinches presidential nomination, warns of danger posed by Trump

Joe Biden
Shutterstock

President Biden clinched his nomination for a second term with a victory in the Georgia Democratic primary.

trudestress

Joe Biden has clinched the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden, who’s had no serious opposition in this year’s primaries, went over the top in the delegate count with a victory Tuesday in Georgia’s primary. He won Georgia’s 108 delegates, pushing his total to 2,015, going well over the 1,968 that represents a majority of all delegates available, according to the Associated Press. His nomination will be made official at the Democratic convention in Chicago in August.

Upon clinching the nomination for a second term, Biden released this statement: “Despite the challenges we faced when I took office, we’re in the middle of a comeback: Wages are rising faster than inflation, jobs are coming back, consumer confidence has soared. Amid this progress, we face a sobering reality: Freedom and democracy are at risk here at home in a way they have not been since the Civil War. Donald Trump is running a campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also issued a strong warning about Trump. “Now, the general election truly begins, and the contrast could not be clearer,” said a statement from Harris. “Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy and our fundamental freedoms.” Of Trump’s opposition to abortion rights, willingness to cut Social Security and Medicare, and dictatorial ambitions, she said, “Each of these stances ought to be considered disqualifying by itself; taken together, they reveal the former President to be an existential danger to our country.”

In his first term, Biden has proved to be the most LGBTQ-supportive president ever. He has issued an executive order against anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in the federal government, and his administration has fought such discrimination in the private sector as well, while condemning homophobic and transphobic legislation at the state level. He’s lifted Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military and protected marriage equality by signing the Respect for Marriage Act into law. He supports the Equality Act, but Congress has yet to pass it.

Still, there’s more to be done. The Human Rights Campaign has urged the Biden administration to follow through on four proposed rules that would strengthen certain laws. These proposals are in various stages of the federal rulemaking process and don’t require congressional approval. They would clarify and strengthen nondiscrimination protections for gender identity and sexual orientation under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act; make clear that nondiscrimination protections under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 include sexual orientation and gender identity; spell out Title IX protections in school sports; and require that Veterans Affairs hospitals cover and provide gender-affirming health care for transgender veterans.

“LGBTQ+ people are powerful and resilient, but from access to health care to sports participation to classroom discrimination, members of the community, especially transgender people, are under attack,” said a statement from HRC President Kelley Robinson. “The Biden-Harris administration can still do a great deal to stem that flood of hate and discrimination, and in the process make life measurably better for our community.”

Donald Trump will likely clinch the Republican presidential nomination Tuesday night, when results from Washington State come in.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo Feed
2024 electiondonald trumpkamala harrisrepublican partyabortion rightsaffordable care actdemocratic partyequality acthuman rights campaignjoe bidenmarriage equalitymedicaresocial securitytitle ix
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio