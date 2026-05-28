Internet piles on Stephen Miller after false tweet about James Talarico backfires big time

"Shut up, you ugly fuck.” How long before those five words wind up for sale as a T-shirt, a ballcap, and a bumper sticker for sale at the official store of the Democratic Party?

We don’t know, but we’re watching a viral online volcano of rowdy reactions and explosive expletives, following the official Democrats account on X, telling White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to do exactly that.

For those who missed it, that was in response to Miller’s false, anti-trans claim on Wednesday that Democrat James Talarico, the party’s nominee for U.S. Senate from Texas, is transgender, as The Advocate reported. This all started on Tuesday with a post by the party's official account, "Fired Up. Ready to go. It’s time to take back Texas."

The party’s viral comeback could one day rival Greta Thunberg's smart scold of Andrew Tate on X nearly four years ago, in which she ridiculed him and implied he was overcompensating for the size of his penis with his 33 cars. It's considered one of the greatest tweets of all time. Thunberg’s post has had 328 million views since 2022, and so far, the STFU tweet has more than 35 million views in just 24 hours.

Conservatives, not surprisingly, clutched pearls in expressing outrage and condemning the Dems’ post, with Miller’s wife blasting democrats on Fox News and then doxxing the woman she said composed the tweet for the party.

So here they are, 21 hot takes, from both sides.

Right-wing activist and Trump adviser Laura Loomer

James Talarico's official account

And in response, there's transphobia

And homophobia

But also, Marco Rubio got dragged

Paid anti-trans activist and failed athlete Riley Gaines

And in response to Gaines, there's this

And there's this predictable but apropos pearl-clutching meme

Former GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger brought President Trump into the conversation

Fox News host Laura Ingraham hosted Miller's wife, Katie Miller

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar weighed-in

Katie Miller is not only a wife and a podcaster, she also doxxed a Democrat party staffer

YouTuber Keith Edwards makes a valid point

Two Republicans teamed-up to mock Talarico with BBQ and trans actor Elliot Page

Someone's been playing with AI

But so is this Trump opponent, using the faces of some famous folks

Someone else is playing with hashtags

Here, too

Instagram reactions to the Democrats' OP Instagram @TheDemocrats www.advocate.com

And somehow Kathy Griffin got dragged into this, by a "Christian Conservative Patriot"

Even TikTokker @RandyBlueDad weighed in @randybluedad Maybe unpopular but idc anymore, being nice got us to this point #jamestalarico #stephenmiller #democrats Maybe unpopular but idc anymore, being nice got us to this point #jamestalarico #stephenmiller #democrats



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