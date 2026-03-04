Skip to content
James Talarico defeats fellow LGBTQ+ ally Jasmine Crockett in Texas Democratic primary

The Austin lawmaker advances to November's election as a pro-LGBTQ+ equality Democrat.

james talarico
LGBTQ+ ally James Talarico advances as the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

An LGBTQ+ ally was always going to win this year’s Democratic primary in Texas. On Wednesday, Texas state Rep. James Talarico won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, defeating U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in a closely watched primary that tested competing visions for how Democrats should campaign in the Republican-dominated state.

The once little-known politician won with roughly 53 percent to 46 percent, with The Associated Press calling the race early Wednesday morning.

Talarico, an Austin-area lawmaker and former public school teacher, has built a growing national profile through speeches and interviews that combine progressive policy positions with moral language rooted in his Christian faith.

Election night was complicated by disputes over voting procedures in Dallas County, Crockett’s political base, where confusion at polling places earlier in the day left some voters unable to cast ballots before polls closed.

A Dallas County judge initially ordered Democratic polling places to remain open until 9 p.m. Central Time, but the Texas Supreme Court later overturned that extension, leaving uncertainty about ballots cast after the standard closing time.

Election officials said ballots cast between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. would be “separated” and “kept” while officials determine whether they will ultimately be counted, according to MS NOW’s Rosa Flores.

The legal fight, MS NOW’s hosts said, involved Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is himself a candidate for the U.S. Senate and finished second in the Republican primary Tuesday night against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn. Neither candidate broke 50, forcing them into a runoff.

Early returns reflected a competitive Democratic contest. At one point Tuesday night, with roughly 59 percent of the statewide vote counted, Talarico held a narrow lead while Crockett was running strongly in Dallas County.

During the campaign, Talarico described his support for marginalized communities, including LGBTQ+ Americans and particularly transgender people, as consistent with religious values.

Despite their different campaign styles, Talarico and Crockett expressed similar positions supporting LGBTQ+ equality and opposing policies targeting the trans community. Crockett was first elected to Congress in 2022 and entered the race with a growing national profile among progressive voters and Democratic activists. She has been an outspoken critic of Republican policies affecting marginalized communities, including LGBTQ+ people.

With his primary victory, Talarico advances to the general election as Democrats attempt to win a statewide federal race in Texas for the first time in decades.

