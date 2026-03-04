James Talarico defeats fellow LGBTQ+ ally Jasmine Crockett in Texas Democratic primary

An LGBTQ+ ally was always going to win this year’s Democratic primary in Texas. On Wednesday, Texas state Rep. James Talarico won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, defeating U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in a closely watched primary that tested competing visions for how Democrats should campaign in the Republican-dominated state.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ + news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The once little-known politician won with roughly 53 percent to 46 percent, with The Associated Press calling the race early Wednesday morning.

Talarico, an Austin-area lawmaker and former public school teacher, has built a growing national profile through speeches and interviews that combine progressive policy positions with moral language rooted in his Christian faith.

Election night was complicated by disputes over voting procedures in Dallas County, Crockett’s political base, where confusion at polling places earlier in the day left some voters unable to cast ballots before polls closed.

Related: Jasmine Crockett shreds GOP’s obsession with trans people over American problems with ‘Trump or trans’ game

Related: Jasmine Crockett mocks sports bans: 'Find the little trans child that is ruining your life

A Dallas County judge initially ordered Democratic polling places to remain open until 9 p.m. Central Time, but the Texas Supreme Court later overturned that extension, leaving uncertainty about ballots cast after the standard closing time.

Election officials said ballots cast between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. would be “separated” and “kept” while officials determine whether they will ultimately be counted, according to MS NOW’s Rosa Flores.

The legal fight, MS NOW’s hosts said, involved Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is himself a candidate for the U.S. Senate and finished second in the Republican primary Tuesday night against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn. Neither candidate broke 50, forcing them into a runoff.

Early returns reflected a competitive Democratic contest. At one point Tuesday night, with roughly 59 percent of the statewide vote counted, Talarico held a narrow lead while Crockett was running strongly in Dallas County.

Related: The Democratic candidate in the Texas Senate race is going to be an LGBTQ+ ally



Related: Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang respond to backlash over panning Democrat Jasmine Crockett

During the campaign, Talarico described his support for marginalized communities, including LGBTQ+ Americans and particularly transgender people, as consistent with religious values.

Despite their different campaign styles, Talarico and Crockett expressed similar positions supporting LGBTQ+ equality and opposing policies targeting the trans community. Crockett was first elected to Congress in 2022 and entered the race with a growing national profile among progressive voters and Democratic activists. She has been an outspoken critic of Republican policies affecting marginalized communities, including LGBTQ+ people.

With his primary victory, Talarico advances to the general election as Democrats attempt to win a statewide federal race in Texas for the first time in decades.