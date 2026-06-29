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Ousted Kentucky Republican lashes out with gay porn jab after Fox News reporter’s question

Nicholas Ballasy said the Kentucky congressman invented the sexual accusation “on the fly” after he asked about claims from a woman who said she had a relationship with Massie.

thomas amssie

Rep. Thomas Massie speaks with supporters after his concession speech on May 19, 2026 in Hebron, Kentucky.

on Cherry/Getty Images

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie lashed out at a Fox News reporter with homophobic accusations after being asked about allegations from a former girlfriend.

“I heard that you like gay porn,” Massie said to Fox Digital reporter Nicholas Ballasy. “Is that true?”

The exchange appeared to take place in Washington, D.C., outside the U.S. Capitol, after Ballasy questioned Massie about accusations by Cynthia West, a former girlfriend. “I want to know if you could clear up the stuff your ex is saying about you with the NDA, that you pressured her to sign an NDA for wrongful termination?” Ballasy asked.

Fox News has reported on accusations from West, who said she had a relationship with Massie after his wife died and that he offered her $5,000 to drop a lawsuit against her former employer, Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz. West also has accused Massie of having a sexual relationship with Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, an allegation Ballasy also raised.

Related: U.S. Capitol Police Investigating Video of 2 Men Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room

“It’s all false,” Massie responded. After Ballasy continued to press him and ask why West was making the allegations, Massie became more confrontational. “When did you all become a tabloid?” he asked.

Then he pulled out his own phone and started recording Ballasy, asking about gay porn. Ballasy said he “just wanted to give you a chance” to respond to West’s allegations.

“I’m giving you a chance to give me your side,” Massie said. “Are you a real news organization or not?” Ballasy turned and walked away from Massie, at first saying, “I’m not going to get into that,” and then saying, “Of course I don’t like it.”

The reporter later posted about the heated exchange on X.

Related: Gay Senate Staffer Allegedly in Hearing Room Sex Video Fired

“Congressman Massie made up that question on the fly — it’s based on nothing and it’s pretty sick that was the first thing on his mind,” Ballasy wrote. “I was asking him about allegations about him made by an ex on the record and giving him a chance to respond. I deny the allegations he made up about me.”

Massie recently lost the Republican primary after President Donald Trump endorsed his opponent. The break came after Massie helped lead a bipartisan push to make the Justice Department release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

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