U.S. Capitol Police Investigating Video of 2 Men Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room

Capitol building with rainbow over it
Shutterstock

Authorities are investigating reports of a senate staffer filming himself having sex in an historic Senate hearing room on Capitol grounds.

True
Cwnewser

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating reports of two men having sex in public on Capitol grounds, The Advocate confirmed late Friday.

An explicit video reportedly shot in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill has ignited widespread controversy and attention online. The Daily Caller, a far-right outlet, first reported on the existence of the video on Friday. The clip depicts two men engaged in a sexual act in what the publication claims is room Hart 216.

The footage, which The Advocate has not authenticated, seems to be shot in a Senate hearing room.

In the video, two unidentified men engage in a sexual act inside what appears to be a room known for hosting hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee. One of the men is nude and hunched over the dais behind which Senators would typically sit when conducting official business and questioning witnesses. The clip, recorded from the perspective of the other participant, includes a brief pan of the Senate seal on the wall.

“We are aware and looking into this," a spokesperson for the Capitol Police told The Advocate Friday evening in response to a request for comment.The Advocate contacted the office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, but did not immediately hear back.

Widely circulated and unconfirmed reports online identified a staffer for Maryland Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin as one of the people who are shown in the video.

"We have seen media reports emanating from the right-wing media. As this is a personnel matter and under review, we will not be commenting further at this time," a spokesperson for Cardin told The Advocate.

This article was updated to include comments from Sen. Ben Cardin's office. This story is developing...

Cwnewser
Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Read Full Bio