DOJ releases 3 million pages of Epstein files, taking in 180,000 images and 2,000 videos

Trump, who has appeared in several of the files, had a well-documented friendship with Epstein.

US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Friday that the DOJ was releasing more than three million pages from the Jeffrey Epstein files, along with photos and videos, adding fuel to a political drama putting pressure on President Donald Trump.

Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice released more than 3 million pages of documents Friday related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The release, which in the 3 million pages includes more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, comes more than 40 days after the agency was legally required to release the full set of files involving the disgraced financier, in compliance with federal law.

The department instead opted for a piecemeal rollout of the files, prompting backlash.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Friday’s release marks the end of a “very comprehensive” records review process to “ensure transparency to the American people and compliance” with the federal law — known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act — mandating the release.

“After submitting the final report to Congress as required under the act and publishing the written justifications for redactions in the Federal Register, the department’s obligations under the act will be completed,” he said.

In total, the DOJ has now released approximately 3.5 million pages in adherence with the federal law.

President Donald Trump signed a bill into law in November requiring the DOJ to make publicly available “all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in DOJ’s possession that relate to the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein,” including materials related to Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California co-sponsored the measure — which gave the department 30 days after the bill was enacted into law to release the files, or Dec. 19.

Trump, who has appeared in several of the files, had a well-documented friendship with Epstein, but has maintained he had a falling-out with the disgraced financier and was never involved in any alleged crimes.

“There’s a hunger or a thirst for information that I do not think will be satisfied by the review of these documents,” Blanche said.

“There’s nothing I can do about that.”

This story was originally published on News From The States, part of States Newsroom.

