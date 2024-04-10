Giselle Byrd is taking center stage — and helping others do the same

Although I never considered myself a theater kid, there was a course in high school that allowed students to be part of a program coordinated by a local theater company. In this class, I discovered the wonder of theater: from history to costumes to production, with each student attending one of the off-Broadway plays of that season, culminating in putting together a mini performance. I chose the catchy song “My Strongest Suit” from Elton John’s Aida, featuring an ensemble of dancers and a fashion show. In the wondrous world of theater, I also discovered the power of the arts as a creative force for change. The arts can connect communities across identities, uplifting voices and amplifying a powerful message of hope.

Few voices resonate this as passionately as that of Giselle Byrd. In becoming the new executive director of The Theater Offensive in December, she also became the first trans woman of color to lead a major regional theater company in the country. Two months into her tenure, I had the pleasure of speaking with Giselle about her journey from a child with dreams to a beacon of change in the theater industry.

Byrd’s foray into the arts began unexpectedly within a family not traditionally associated with this realm. Her initial dalliance with the violin and subsequent enrollment in a fine arts school marked the inception of her unwavering commitment to the performing arts. Byrd recalls, “I just decided, why not take drama, explore it. I was 11. You want to try things and see what you liked and didn’t like.” This exploratory spirit ignited Byrd’s passion for drama and set her on a path of creative discovery and self-expression.

A significant turning point in Byrd’s life came during her time at the Savannah College of Art and Design. A fellow student, Steven Diehl (better known as Biqtch Puddin’) suggested she participate in a local drag show, which led her to an epiphany about her true identity. Byrd describes this experience as both terrifying and liberating.

“I think it takes a lot for us trans folks to be at home in your body,” Byrd says of her early experience, ultimately leading her to embrace her transgender identity in 2015. This revelation was a personal victory and a catalyst for Byrd’s dedication to advocating for her community’s visibility and rights within the arts and beyond.

Her journey is a testament to resilience and empowerment. She emphasizes the importance of creating spaces where marginalized voices are heard and celebrated, stating, “We aren’t given opportunities for representation; we’re having to advocate for ourselves,” she affirms. “There’s no one who really understands what we need, aside from us.”

In her role as executive director of The Theater Offensive, one of the oldest and most respected queer performing arts organizations, Giselle envisions a transformative shift towards a more inclusive and equitable industry. Byrd’s community-centric strategy involves engaging directly with artists, activists, and community members to ensure that the theater serves as a true reflection of the diverse experiences and aspirations within the LGBTQ+ community. Byrd’s leadership extends beyond the theater’s walls, aiming to influence the broader industry to recognize and value the contributions of queer and trans people of color.

“Here’s an opportunity to change this system — to abolish the system,” Byrd says. “To ensure we are opening doors for our community in ways they haven’t done…. I think about myself and the journey that I went on to get to this moment.”

Her narrative is not just a story of personal triumph but a beacon of hope and a call to action for the theater industry and society, underscoring the transformative potential of the arts as a space for fostering inclusivity and celebrating the rich tapestry of human experience. But her journey has not been traveled alone.

In advising young queer people of color aspiring to a career in theater, Byrd says, “Surround yourself with people who love you unconditionally. You will know who they are very quickly.”