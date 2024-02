Equalpride, the publisher of The Advocate, is thrilled to announce the launch of its inaugural Community Partnership Program, welcoming two groundbreaking organizations: SMYAL and The Theater Offensive. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to support and amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ communities through impactful partnerships.

SMYAL, established in 1984, has been a beacon of support for LGBTQ+ youth in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. With a focus on leadership development, after-school programs, and counseling services, SMYAL empowers LGBTQ+ youth to build advocacy skills, access crucial resources, and engage in community education and training programs. Their comprehensive approach includes a variety of programs for LGBTQ+ youth ages 6-24, offering safe spaces for expression, community building, and support.

The Theater Offensive, founded in 1989 by Abe Rybeck and a group of artist-activists, has been a pioneer in presenting liberating art by, for, and about queer and trans people of color. With a rich history of edgy art and theater festivals, The Theater Offensive has been a platform for well-known and vibrant queer theater artists and troupes both locally and nationally. Their programs, such as the True Colors: OUT Youth Theater, Queer (Re)public, and the Queer Family Series, are designed to train and activate LGBTQ+ youth leaders and celebrate the cultural abundance within the community. Giselle Byrd was named the organization's newest executive director, the first Black trans woman to lead an organization of its stature in the country.

Both organizations share core values that align perfectly with equalpride's mission. SMYAL's dedication to empowering LGBTQ+ youth and The Theater Offensive's commitment to presenting liberating art that transcends boundaries and celebrates cultural diversity exemplifies the transformative power of community and creativity.

Equalpride looks forward to working alongside SMYAL and The Theater Offensive to amplify their mission and efforts in empowering LGBTQ+ individuals. Through this partnership, we aim to enhance the visibility and impact of LGBTQ+ voices, stories, and talents, fostering a more equitable and vibrant community for all.

For more information about SMYAL and The Theater Offensive, please visit their websites at smyal.org and thetheateroffensive.org. You can learn more about our Community Partnership Program at equalpride.com/partnership.