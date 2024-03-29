Equalpride's CEO on standing together this Transgender Day of Visibility

This Sunday marks Transgender Day of Visibility, a day dedicated to celebrating the strength, diversity, and resilience of the transgender community. As we come together in solidarity, it's essential to acknowledge the context in which we find ourselves this year. Amidst an environment marked by anti-trans legislation and an alarming increase in cultural and physical attacks against transgender individuals, our mission at equalpride becomes even more pertinent.

The challenges are significant, yet they fortify our resolve to push forward. Our commitment to ensuring that transgender individuals are seen, heard, and celebrated is unwavering. We stand at the forefront of amplifying trans joy, working tirelessly to use stories of individuals past and present to dismantle barriers and encourage an inclusive society where every person, regardless of their gender identity, is afforded the respect and dignity they deserve.

Let us also remember those who have bravely paved the way for visibility and those who continue to fight for their right—our right—to exist authentically. Their talents and achievements, from arts and culture to science and advocacy, enrich our world, making it a more diverse and beautiful place.

Their courage has inspired us, and their efforts have laid the foundation for our community's unity in the face of adversity. But they should not do it alone. On this Transgender Day of Visibility, we call upon you to use your voices, platforms, and actions to uplift and empower transgender individuals.

Through our collective effort, we can effect real change, combating prejudice and ignorance with understanding, compassion, and solidarity.

In solidarity,

Mark Berryhill

CEO, equalpride