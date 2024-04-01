U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs and her trans brother on visibility and authenticity

Transgender Day of Visibility “means I can be out and proud and loud to be who I am,” says Dylan Jacobs, the trans brother of U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs.

The congresswoman and her brother posted a video to social media of their conversation about TDOV, which was observed Sunday.

“I think, specifically as an educator, this is such an important day for students and for young folks to see that there are out, proud, loud, happy queer and trans people out there,” Dylan says in the video. “And so today is a great opportunity for that to happen.”

Jacobs, a Democrat who represents California’s 51st Congressional District, centered on San Diego, admits that when Dylan came out, “I had a lot of educating to do,” even though she grew up in a liberal family in a liberal community. “And so I love that we have this Day of Visibility and we have all these resources so that everyone can learn and can have the tools to be able to welcome everyone in their lives as their authentic self.”

The deluge of anti-trans legislation in states around the nation can be scary for young people, Dylan says, but the increasing number of trans adults who are out and proud provides hope. “There always will be hope when there are happy and out trans people who are willing to take that step,” he says.

“I do think it has affected the mental health of young folks in a lot of ways,” he continues. “I have been fortunate enough to be a trans educator, and I have been fortunate enough to support many of my students in coming out. And I think that this is just such a great opportunity to make these changes when all this anti-trans legislation is happening.”

Dylan, who came out in his senior year of college, notes that he underwent gender-affirming medical care, which numerous states have banned for young people, “and that has been life-changing.” He also points out that the trans experience is different for everyone.

Sara Jacobs, who is vice chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus and cochair of its Transgender Equality Task Force, was one of four members of Congress who introduced a resolution Friday recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility. She takes pride in doing so, she says.

She adds that it’s been great seeing Dylan “coming into your own and growing into your identity and your body, and that’s what I wish for every young person in this country, whether they’re trans or not.”