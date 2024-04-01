Scroll To Top
Politics

U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs and her trans brother on visibility and authenticity

Dylan transgender brother US Rep Congresswoman Sara Jacobs TDOV conversation
twitter @RepSaraJacobs

Dylan and Sara Jacobs

Out and proud trans people provide hope and inspiration in these difficult times, Dylan Jacobs tells his sister in a conversation for Transgender Day of Visibility.

trudestress

Transgender Day of Visibility “means I can be out and proud and loud to be who I am,” says Dylan Jacobs, the trans brother of U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs.

The congresswoman and her brother posted a video to social media of their conversation about TDOV, which was observed Sunday.

“I think, specifically as an educator, this is such an important day for students and for young folks to see that there are out, proud, loud, happy queer and trans people out there,” Dylan says in the video. “And so today is a great opportunity for that to happen.”

Jacobs, a Democrat who represents California’s 51st Congressional District, centered on San Diego, admits that when Dylan came out, “I had a lot of educating to do,” even though she grew up in a liberal family in a liberal community. “And so I love that we have this Day of Visibility and we have all these resources so that everyone can learn and can have the tools to be able to welcome everyone in their lives as their authentic self.”

The deluge of anti-trans legislation in states around the nation can be scary for young people, Dylan says, but the increasing number of trans adults who are out and proud provides hope. “There always will be hope when there are happy and out trans people who are willing to take that step,” he says.

“I do think it has affected the mental health of young folks in a lot of ways,” he continues. “I have been fortunate enough to be a trans educator, and I have been fortunate enough to support many of my students in coming out. And I think that this is just such a great opportunity to make these changes when all this anti-trans legislation is happening.”

Dylan, who came out in his senior year of college, notes that he underwent gender-affirming medical care, which numerous states have banned for young people, “and that has been life-changing.” He also points out that the trans experience is different for everyone.

Sara Jacobs, who is vice chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus and cochair of its Transgender Equality Task Force, was one of four members of Congress who introduced a resolution Friday recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility. She takes pride in doing so, she says.

She adds that it’s been great seeing Dylan “coming into your own and growing into your identity and your body, and that’s what I wish for every young person in this country, whether they’re trans or not.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsTransgenderYahoo Feed
californiadylan jacobssara jacobstransgendertransgender day of visibilitytransphobiau.s. house of representativesyouth
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio