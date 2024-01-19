Scroll To Top
Non-topics

01/18/24

@wgacooper

Happy Thursday!

📺 Today marks 20 years since The L Word premiered on Showtime — the show behind so many folks' queer awakening. The iconic sapphic Showtime series brought a new level of visibility to lesbian and queer women never before seen on television. The show ran for six seasons (the reboot, The L Word: Generation Q, premiered in December 2019 and ran for three). Check out photos from the actual premiere back two decades ago. 🌈

📚 Casey McQuiston, the author of Red, White, and Royal Blue, is releasing their latest book The Pairing this year. The spicy book will poke fun at bisexual stereotypes, according to the author, and fully embrace the idea of queer sexual pleasure. We 👏🏼 are 👏🏼 here 👏🏼 for 👏🏼 that. The Pairing hits bookstores on August 6. 📚

🎤 U.S. Sen. Laphonza Butler gave her first speech in the Senate this week. In her speech, the California Democrat spoke about how young people are actively trying to shape the world for the better. "Whether it’s the movements for gun reform, environmental protection, racial justice, or your local barista’s fight to join a union, young people are demonstrating their willingness to be the force, the energy, and the face of change," Butler said. #Truth.

In other news:

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper


15 Photos from The L Word’s premiere 20 years ago

Steve Granitz/WireImage

'Red, White & Royal Blue' author Casey McQuiston’s next book is their 'spiciest' ever

instagram @casey.mcquiston

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong slams transphobes as 'close-minded'

Shutterstock

South Carolina taxpayers set to pay for Moms for Liberty-run charter school

Shutterstock; Moms For Liberty South Carolina

Rachel Maddow and Adam McKay to make documentary on Trump-supporting criminal Lev Parnas

JAAP BUITENDIJK/PARAMOUNT PICTURES; NATHAN CONGLETON/NBCUNIVERSAL; Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Who is Pedro Pascal's sister, Lux? 11 pics of the trans model that prove she's the next 'it girl'

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Oklahoma Republican falls for furry conspiracy, proposes bill unleashing animal control on students

Shutterstock

285 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in state legislatures already this year and it's still January

Shutterstock

MSNBC’s decision not to air Trump’s Iowa victory speech live ignites right-wing firestorm

Shutterstock; MSNBC

A night they can't remember, at one of the country's most popular LGBTQ+ bars

SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS FOR THE 19TH

Look, a hint!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Today, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.

This week's question is: What state reportedly has the most LGBTQ+ people?

This week's hint is: The state's governor is LGBTQ+ and was preceded by another out LGBTQ+ governor. That former governor was the first out LGBTQ+ elected one in the U.S.

Reply to this email with the answer and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!

What you should also be reading:

Non-topicsExclude from teaser grid
@wgacooper
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio