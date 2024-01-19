Happy Thursday!

📺 Today marks 20 years since The L Word premiered on Showtime — the show behind so many folks' queer awakening. The iconic sapphic Showtime series brought a new level of visibility to lesbian and queer women never before seen on television. The show ran for six seasons (the reboot, The L Word: Generation Q, premiered in December 2019 and ran for three). Check out photos from the actual premiere back two decades ago. 🌈

📚 Casey McQuiston, the author of Red, White, and Royal Blue, is releasing their latest book The Pairing this year. The spicy book will poke fun at bisexual stereotypes, according to the author, and fully embrace the idea of queer sexual pleasure. We 👏🏼 are 👏🏼 here 👏🏼 for 👏🏼 that. The Pairing hits bookstores on August 6. 📚

🎤 U.S. Sen. Laphonza Butler gave her first speech in the Senate this week. In her speech, the California Democrat spoke about how young people are actively trying to shape the world for the better. "Whether it’s the movements for gun reform, environmental protection, racial justice, or your local barista’s fight to join a union, young people are demonstrating their willingness to be the force, the energy, and the face of change," Butler said. #Truth.

