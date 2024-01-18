Who is Pedro Pascal's sister, Lux? 11 pics of the trans model that prove she's the next 'it girl'

Move over, Internet Daddy — the Internet Auntie is here
Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic
Pedro Pascal has long been known as the internet's daddy, but his sister Lux is steadily making her way into the spotlight.
The out transgender actor and model recently made waves when attending the 2024 Emmy Awards with the Mandalorian and Last of Us star, both of the artists proudly showing off their sibling love. But who exactly is the rising star and newfound internet aunt?
Lux Pascal, 31, was born in California in 1992 as the youngest of four siblings in the Pascal family. Her Chilean parents, José Balmaceda and Verónica Pascal, emigrated the United States when Pedro was nine months old following the 1973 coup in the country. She has an older sister, Javiera, and another older brother, Nicolás.
Pascal studied theater throughout her academic career, earning an MFA in acting from Julliard School in May, 2023. She made her stage debut back in 2014 in Pablo Rotemberg's play La noche obstinada, and had her first screen role the same year in Los 80. She has since participated in several Chilean films, television series, and stage plays.
The actor even appeared alongside her brother Pedro in the third season of the Netflix series Narcos in 2017. She most recently starred in the short film Bust, where she plays a transgender NYPD officer who goes undercover to infiltrate a drug ring.
Pascal first publicly came out as transgender at the beginning of 2021. Pedro shared a picture of a cover from Chilean magazine Ya at the time with a caption about his sister stating, “Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux,” or “my sister, my heart, our Lux.”
Pascal has described her bonds with her siblings as “the best part of my life.” She recently told Queerty, regarding Pedro: "I love how open my relationship with my brother is. There is nothing I feel like I can’t share with him. It’s a huge privilege to have an older sibling like him, because, in a way, he makes me feel like I’ll never be alone."
Pascal has been in a relationship with actor José Antonio Raffo since 2011, and by the looks of her Instagram, the two are still going strong.
Here are some more pictures from Lux that show just how far her and her career have come over the past few years.