Scroll To Top
People

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong slams transphobes as 'close-minded'

Green Day Concert Lead Singer Billie Joe Armstrong
Shutterstock

Billie Joe Armstrong had some scathing words for transphobic people in a recent interview promoting Green Day's new album Saviors, which features a "queer singalong."

Billie Joe Armstrong rejects the "close-minded" moral panic over transgender youth.

The lead singer of iconic rock band Green Day recently revealed exactly what he thinks of transphobic people, telling The Los Angeles Times that he believes it's ridiculous to be "afraid" of trans children.

“I just think they’re fucking close-minded,” Armstrong said. “It’s like people are afraid of their children. Why would you be afraid? Why don’t you let your kid just be the kid that they are?”

Armstrong, who is bisexual, first came out to The Advocate in a 1995 interview. He continued to tell The Times about the band's upcoming album, Saviors, which features a new song Armstrong dubbed a "queer singalong."

"Bobby Sox" features the lyrics, which Armstrong shared: “Doesn’t matter when we are in love / You’re not just any type of girl / My one true love and you’re my world / Do you wanna be my girlfriend? / Do you wanna be my boyfriend?

While the song is dedicated to his wife, Adrienne, Armstrong noted that it was freeing to openly sing about another man as a love interest.

“I’m kind of playing the character of the woman, but it also felt really liberating to sing, ‘Do you wanna be my boyfriend?’" he continued. "It became more of a queer singalong.”

Armstrong told the outlet that when he played the song for a long-time friend of the same age, it caused him to tear up, and they both reflected on just how far the queer community has come since Green Day first began making music in 1987.

“It brought a tear to his eye when he heard the second verse. Nowadays it’s more common for kids to be LGBTQ, and there’s more support," Armstrong said. "But for us, back in the day, that was like the beginning of when people were able to openly say things like that.”

Saviors comes out on January 19.

From Your Site Articles
PeopleBisexualMusicYahoo FeedTransgender
billie joe armstronggreen daytransgender youthsaviorsbobby soxbisexualrock musicrock bandadrienne armstrongmusiccelebritytransphobiatransphobestransphobicpeople
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio