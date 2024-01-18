'Red, White & Royal Blue' author Casey McQuiston’s next book is their 'spiciest' ever

Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston is teasing their next novel, The Pairing, which they've dubbed their "spiciest" book yet.

The writer recently told Today about the story, which follows exes Kit and Theo as they accidentally reunite on a European vacation. The two attempt to prove they are no longer attracted to each other with a "hookup competition" — seeing who can have relations with the most people.

McQuiston has lovingly nicknamed the story "Sluts in Europe," which they told the outlet is meant to explore the "slutty bisexual" trope in a "lighthearted and sensual and transformative way that explores how queer sex can be transformational and affirming."

"This is definitely my most like indulgent book. I feel like both Red, White & Royal Blue and One Last Stop had a really intense, high-stakes plot engine behind them ... And this one is like, just about being hot and sweaty in Europe," they explained. "I would also say it is my — what is the word that romance readers like to use these days? I would say it’s my spiciest book. I think I’ve been building up my confidence as a writer to be able to publish spicy romance without being self-conscious or embarrassed about it."

McQuiston added that as their career has advanced, they've become "so much less apologetic and so much less embarrassed about sex and pleasure." The writer said that while people often feel compelled to read and write stories that are "important," stories with relationships and positivity still hold meaning, particularly for LGBTQ+ people.

"Sometimes writing for pleasure is important," they told the outlet. "And it does change things because — especially when you're writing about queer love and about queer intimacy — it's really important that those things are just allowed to exist for pleasure. That, too, is transgressive, and it makes a difference in the world."

The Pairing comes out on August 6.

