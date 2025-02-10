Hi all,



🪩 An LGBTQ+ bar and event space in Asheville, North Carolina that was destroyed by Hurricane Helene is reopening, and its owners are promising to be "bigger, gayer, and louder" than ever.

🏛️ The federal government no longer opposes Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. President Joe Biden’s administration had joined a court case, U.S. v. Skrmetti, originally known as L.W. v. Skrmetti, in opposition to the ban. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in December. But under Donald Trump, the government has done an about-face.

🏈 Super Bowl 59 marked the third year in a row the NFL has put on its free pride clinic as a part of pre-game festivities.This year’s lineup also boasted other events, including a party with queer rapper Big Freedia. It’s part of the league’s growing effort to combat decades of homophobia that has kept many queer youth away from the sport. Read our story from New Orleans.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, NFL leaders host Pride Flag Football clinic for LGBTQ+ youth in New Orleans Matt Bloom for The Advocate

Under Trump, U.S. government now supports Tennessee law against gender-affirming care Photo by Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

Asheville LGBTQ+ bar destroyed by Hurricane Helene is reopening 'twice as big' (exclusive) Courtesy of Brandon Davis via Instagram (@daytrip.avl)

Project 2025 architect confirmed by the Senate to lead Office of Management and Budget Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Civil rights leaders vow to fight Donald Trump’s ‘Jim Crow 2.0’ assault on DEI (exclusive) ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

LGBTQ+ education nonprofit GLSEN lays off 60% of staff in major relaunch Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLSEN

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children site scrubbed of transgender kids shutterstock creative