12/23/2023

Happy Saturday!

🐊 Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis got called out by a judge for his transphobia. The presidential hopeful was taken to task in a case over gender-affirming care. DeSantis has repeatedly said the ban has stopped the “mutilation” of young patients, but in reality, gender-affirming surgery is not generally performed on people under 18.

“When I’m analyzing the governor’s motivation, what should I make of these statements?” the judge reportedly asked the lawyer defending the ban. “This seems to be more than just hyperbole.” 🐊

❓ Do you know how gay America is? Apparently 5.5 percent of U.S. citizens identify as LGBTQ+, according to a study by the Williams Institute. How many people is that exactly? Find out below. 🌈 🇺🇸

Russian parents are having their LGBTQ+ kids kidnapped and shipped off to conversion therapy camps, which are using brutal measures on them. It's just the latest in recent crackdowns on the LGBTQ+ community in the country. The government recently designated the LGBTQ+ rights movement "extremist" and several LGBTQ+ clubs and bars have been raided. 🇷🇺

The right might have freaked out over the recent Senate hearing room gay sex scandal, but let's not forget the scandals Republicans have found themselves in over the years. We've gathered some of the most notorious ones as a reminder.

In other news:

Onward and upward,

Alex


How Many LGBTQ+ People Live In the U.S.?

Richard H Grant / Shutterstock

Ron DeSantis Lied About 'Mutilation' in Pushing Anti-Trans Law, Judge Says

Shutterstock

Russian Parents Are Kidnapping Their LGBTQ+ Children and Sending Them to Conversion Therapy Camps

Shutterstock

Florida GOP Lawmaker Proposes ‘Don’t Display Gay’ Bill to Ban Pride Flag From Government Properties

Florida House of Representatives

Kentucky's 'Don't Say Gay' Law Brings Misery to LGBTQ+ Students

Image: Shutterstock

Pope Francis' (Mostly) Complete LGBTQ+ Record: the Good and the Bad

AM113 / Shutterstock

300+ LGBTQ+ Artists Join Call For Ceasefire in Gaza, Boycott of Israel

Shutterstock; Monica Schipper/Getty Images; facebook @adriennemaree

Kyle Krieger Looks to Raise $50k For AIDS/LifeCycle Through His OnlyFans

Images: instagram @kylekrieger

Look, the answer!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And today, you'll get the answer.

This week's question was: Who was the first Supreme Court member to conduct a same-sex marriage ceremony?

This week's answer is: Ruth Bader Ginsberg is believed to be the first Supreme Court justice to officiate a same-sex marriage ceremony, which she did in 2013 only a couple of months after joining the majority opinion that the federal government must recognize marriage equality. "I think it will be one more statement that people who love each other and want to live together should be able to enjoy the blessings and the strife in the marriage relationship," Ginsburg told The Washington Post at the time.

