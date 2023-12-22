Kyle Krieger Looks to Raise $50k For AIDS/LifeCycle Through His OnlyFans

Images: instagram @kylekrieger
Kyle Krieger, the model and OnlyFans adult content creator, announced that he's going to be donating money from his OnlyFans to AIDS/LifeCycle 2024.
"Raising money for AIDS Life Cycle 2024 — EVERY dollar spent on my Only Fans from December 20 to Jan 1 will be donated to the charity. My goal is $50,000 in 11 days! LINK in bio and stories. This includes every subscription and every purchase on my page," he wrote.
As of publication, he's listed as ninth on the top fundraisers page of the organization's website. So far, Krieger has brought in $9,951 with an overall goal of $100,000.
AIDS/LifeCycle consists of a 7-day, 545-mile bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles. It's co-produced with San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
"The event raises awareness about the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic and funds services such as HIV testing, prevention, care, and much more," the organization states on its website.
The ride started in 1994 as the "California AIDS Ride." Then, in 2022, it became AIDS/LifeCycle. More than $300 million have been raised supporting HIV and AIDS-related services by the L.A. LGBT Center and the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.
Krieger's current rate on OnlyFans is $10 for 31 days, which is 50 percent off the normal price per month, according to his page.