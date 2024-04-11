J.K. Rowling will 'not' forgive Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for backing trans rights

In her attempts to stay relevant, J.K. Rowling is seemingly attacking Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for supporting transgender rights.

Rowling's comments were sparked by the release of a National Health Service report by Dr. Hilary Cass, which incorrectly stated there is “no good evidence” for gender-affirming care. The report "debunked" over 100 studies using discredited metrics and theories, while also ignoring the countless other high-quality studies that have findings in support of the care.

Despite the report's shoddiness, conservatives have viewed its "findings" as vindication for their bigotry. One Twitter/X user told Rowling that in light of the report, they are "just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology ... safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them ..."



Rowling then said that she would not forgive them, writing: "Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces."