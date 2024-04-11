Scroll To Top
J.K. Rowling will 'not' forgive Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for backing trans rights

Harry Potter Stars daniel radcliffe emma watson pose red carpet premier along with transphobe jk rowling in middle

There's nothing to forgive, Joanne, and here's why.

In her attempts to stay relevant, J.K. Rowling is seemingly attacking Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for supporting transgender rights.

Rowling's comments were sparked by the release of a National Health Service report by Dr. Hilary Cass, which incorrectly stated there is “no good evidence” for gender-affirming care. The report "debunked" over 100 studies using discredited metrics and theories, while also ignoring the countless other high-quality studies that have findings in support of the care.

Despite the report's shoddiness, conservatives have viewed its "findings" as vindication for their bigotry. One Twitter/X user told Rowling that in light of the report, they are "just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology ... safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them ..."

Rowling then said that she would not forgive them, writing: "Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces."

Radcliffe and Watson have no need to apologize, as unlike Rowling, their careers have continued long past Harry Potter. They also have nothing to apologize for, as all medical evidence still supports gender-affirming care — as it always has.

These two studies demonstrate that depression and anxiety is alleviated in when they socially transition and receive treatment for gender dysphoria. These two longitudinal studies show that gender-affirming care vastly improve quality of life for people who identify as transgender. Not enough for you? Here's an analysis of 55 studies, none of which found gender transition has negative outcomes. They're all peer-reviewed, and none were included in Cass' "systematic review" of gender-affirming care research.

Oh, and let's not forget the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, the World Medical Association, and the World Health Organization all agree that gender-affirming care is evidence-based and medically necessary not just for adults, but minors as well.

Both Watson and Radcliffe have vocally affirmed transgender people in direct response to some of Rowling's past hateful comments. Watson wrote on Twitter/X in June 2020 that “trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are."

“I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are," she said.

In the same month, Radcliffe penned an essay for the Trevor Project in which he condemned Rowling's words, saying while "certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself, that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now.”

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," he said.

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
