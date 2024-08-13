Luke Evans is 'shocked' that he's 'still working' after coming out

Luke Evans is one of the few out action stars in Hollywood — and for a long time, he was the only one.



From The Hobbit to Fast & Furious, Evans is still "shocked" that he landed some of the roles he did, especially in his earlier years. While the actor hasn't always openly discussed his personal life, he's been out as gay since 2002, when he was just 23-years-old.

“I was the only one doing these big action movies and being gay. I was on my own for a long time. And that was a strange place to be,” Evans told Out as its September/October cover star. “I still am shocked that I’m still working. I think it’s the working-class, be-grateful-for-everything-you-get kind of attitude. So, when you have success, you sort of think, 'Really? How is it coming to me? Why not the other guy?'”

Evans still deals with imposter syndrome as he continues to find success in a genre largely dominated by straight men. One of the things that helps him stay grounded is his social circle, which Evans said is entirely made up of people who aren't in Hollywood. That includes his partner, Tomas, an architect and project manager from Madrid whom he met about three years ago.

“I struggle with it. I’m not the most comfortable with my success and my fame. I handle it OK. But you know, it’s not easy,” Evans explained. “It’s unusual ... All my friends are not in the business. So I’m surrounded by people who have normal lives: nine-to-fives, kids, they stay in one house, they don’t travel so much. And I live a very different life."

"But I think what’s kept me [grounded] ... is my friends and my family," he continued. "They’re very important to me. And my partner, he keeps me grounded and keeps me calm in this strange world that I live in. But I’m very fortunate. I still every day pinch myself and think, 'Christ, how did that happen? And how did I do that?'”