Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Melissa Etheridge's Chappell Roan mash-up is the lesbian anthem we didn't know we needed

Melissa Etheridge's Chappell Roan mash-up is the lesbian anthem we didn't know we needed

Melissa Etheridge's Chappell Roan mash-up is the lesbian collab we didn't know we needed
Natasha Moustache/Getty Images; Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Rock legend Melissa Etheridge mashed up one of her classic songs with Chappell Roan's hit "Red Wine Supernova" in a magical coalescence of lesbian icons' music.

A legend paid homage to a future legend when Melissa Etheridge mashed up her classic “I Want To Come Over” with Chappell Roan’s infectious hit “Red Wine Supernova” at a live show at Wolf Trap in Virginia earlier this week. The rock star was a few verses into her 1995 smash off the Your Little Secret album when she paused and switched to Roan’s Billboard Hot 100 song seamlessly connecting decades of music from two iconic lesbian performers.

Related: Melissa Etheridge on being a 'proud mother' to queer artists and the healing power of music

“Baby, why don’t you come over?/ Red wine supernova, falling into me,” Etheridge sang a capella before strumming her guitar and belting the line again. “I want to come over,” she then sang from her song, pointing to the audience in a gesture of recognition. The audience went wild.

Etheridge publicly came out as a lesbian at the Triangle Ball in honor of Bill Clinton’s presidency in 1993. Meanwhile, Roan declared earlier this year while telling a story during a live show, “I hope you’re happy because I’m a lesbian now.” Several songs including “Hot to Go,” “ Femininomenon,” and “Pink Pony Club,” from the pop superstar’s 2023 album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, became ubiquitous, essential tracks of the 2024 summer playlist.

@donnysaxbonk

Excuse the poor quality but she was so good i highly recommend seeing her #chappellroan @chappell roan

A gamechanger in the ’90s along with lesbian musicians like k.d. lang and Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls, Etheridge told The Advocate in a recent digital cover story, “This is exactly what I hoped for when I came out, when I stepped out and said I was a big lesbian — that an artist can not only come out later after they’ve made it, but can just come onto the scene and be gay from the get-go.”

“That’s one of their many crayons in their crayon box. They’re gay, OK, that thrills me. Do you enjoy the music? Yes. ... The music still stands for itself. I always believed that good music just triumphs all that,” she added. “I feel like a proud mother. Really. I do.”

The “I Wanna Come Over”/“Red Wine Supernova” mash-up is a musical and lyrical fit considering both songs excavate unchecked queer desire. And while Roan continues to be her own supernova, Etheridge has had a banner year releasing the docuseries and live album,Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken. She is currently on a major tour that includes dates with Jewel and the Indigo Girls.

“I’m thinking that might, that might be a lesbian experience that has not really happened before, and we might move the Seismic Needle,” Etheridge said of her tour dates with the Indigo Girls. “I’m not sure if that many lesbians are allowed in one place with other straight people, so that's going to be something. I can't wait.”Watch Etheridge’s full performance below.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Arts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedWomenMusicLesbian
chappell roanlesbianmelissa etheridgemusic
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Tracy E. Gilchrist

Tracy E. Gilchrist is the VP of Editorial and Special Projects at equalpride. A media veteran, she writes about the intersections of LGBTQ+ equality and pop culture. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of The Advocate and the first feminism editor for the 55-year-old brand. In 2017, she launched the company's first podcast, The Advocates. She is an experienced broadcast interviewer, panel moderator, and public speaker who has delivered her talk, "Pandora's Box to Pose: Game-changing Visibility in Film and TV," at universities throughout the country.
Tracy E. Gilchrist is the VP of Editorial and Special Projects at equalpride. A media veteran, she writes about the intersections of LGBTQ+ equality and pop culture. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of The Advocate and the first feminism editor for the 55-year-old brand. In 2017, she launched the company's first podcast, The Advocates. She is an experienced broadcast interviewer, panel moderator, and public speaker who has delivered her talk, "Pandora's Box to Pose: Game-changing Visibility in Film and TV," at universities throughout the country.
Read Full Bio