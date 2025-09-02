Meet the folks of Euphoria, the NYC Gay Men's Chorus's trans and nonbinary affinity group
Mikey Gulcicek is an emerging photographer studying in New York City at the Fashion Institute of Technology, and he was eager to share stories of his multifaceted experience with the Gay Men’s Chorus. This dreamy collection caught my eye! What a beautiful way to visualize the nonbinary and trans experience.
These portraits are soft in their initial presentation but intense in their close and intimate framing. And like many great artistic masters before us, the longer you look at the image, the more there is to see.
Photographers are often called "light chasers" and here Mikey bends the light, making each portrait's unique prism burst through with expressions of purely euphoric queer existence.
"The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus is an arts and advocacy organization founded in 1980 of nearly 300 singing members. The chorus is continuing to expand its definition as a queer advocacy organization, and the newly-founded Euphoria affinity group for trans and non-binary members showcases what a modern queer-inclusive singing organization can strive to be," Gulcicek said in a project summary.
Gulciek added, "I chose to take portraits of these members of the chorus to highlight the importance of their inclusion within the organization and NYCGMC's commitment to being a Tenor-Tenor-Baritone-Base chorus, regardless of gender identity. In short, the definition of the chorus, monikered "Men's" chorus, is expanding to include queer folks who can sing in one of the four 'traditionally male' vocal parts. In the past two years, the Chorus has also committed to putting on a free Trans Day of Visibility concert."
It's lovely to know that in these times of intense suffering, fellow queers will find each other and seek ways to infuse joy into our daily lives and the world around us. We've always been here. We will always be here.
Below, check out a Q&A with the members as well as Gulcicek's experience-chasing photographs.
JoLee, 38, They/Them, Nonbinary
● When did you start singing?
Singing was always a part of my life. I was singing at home, in school, and at church. I grew up at a famous church with a famous choir. My mother was in that choir for years. In high school, I was in concert chorus and musical theatre. So, music, singing, and performing have deep roots in my life.
● What drew you into the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus?
My story with NYCGMC starts with Youth Pride Chorus. I joined YPC not long after I came out. After aging out, I spent a few years scouring YouTube learning how to write and produce my own music. There was a time that I started feeling disconnected from having a community. The singers from NYCGMC who came to YPC shows were always so encouraging. I knew it would be a place that I was welcome, so I auditioned and it's been a home for ten years.
● Why join an affinity group?
NYCGMC is an incredible community. But it's huge. That's part of what makes it awesome, but it can also make it easy to feel lost in the sauce. I came out as nonbinary within my first couple of years in the chorus, one of the first handful of folks to do so. It was important to me to be outspoken and visible to help others feel safe talking about their gender identity. Having a group like Euphoria makes it feel easier to be outspoken because I'm not the only one speaking. I also feel like this aspect of who I am is celebrated by my trans siblings as much as the chorus. Euphoria isn't only benefitting those of us in it. I see how out empowerment as a group is helping our cisgendered chorus mates let their guards down and express themselves in new ways. There are so many stories in the room whenever the chorus is together. Being able to connect with people who share my story helps to share our stories with everyone. That's what I love about it.
● How does membership in Euphoria impact your life outside the chorus?
It's hard to count the number of days Euphoria's group chat got me through a rough day. There are days when I feel invisible or get misgendered left and right. There are plenty of days when I straight up feel unsafe. I'll look at my messages as see something affirming or ridiculous in our group chat. It's ridiculous most of the time. It's a gentle reminder that there are folks who "get it" that have my back. Over the past couple of years, our conversations helped me become more comfortable in my body. It gets easier to love and affirm myself because I spend time loving and affirming people who understand what makes being trans/nonbinary challenging and euphoric.
Ralfie, 36, He/They, Demi-male
I started sining when I was kid. My music teacher noticed that I really enjoyed singing and was able to pick up material relatively easier than most and started giving me free private lessons. From there she convinced my parents to enroll me in choir and the rest is history
I originally joined Youth Pride Chorus when I was a teenager and met NYCGMC members through their interactions with YPC and I once I heard them sing for the first time, I knew that's where I wanted be. The artistry and precision are what drew me in at first, but the family connection that naturally develops here is what keeps me.
I had been a part of the chorus before they had affinity groups and it was a lot more difficult to connect with folks back then. As a returning member who took a long time off, I found the inclusion affinity groups to be a godsend. They are the perfect jumping point to start getting to know other folks in the chorus
Being a part of Euphoria has been amazing, it gives me a safe space to talk about issues that most folks don't understand. The friendships I've been able to foster have been so impactful, it's given me a community of folks that I can rely on and trust.
Alec, 28, they/he, queer, non-binary, gender-nonconforming
I started singing seriously in high school, training my voice at home with YouTube videos and old Barbra Streisand performances, performing where I could. I started writing and performing original music in college.
I had never had a great experience joining a coed chorus, whether in church or school, and told myself that singing was always something that I could do solo. I longed to sing with other people, to find others who liked the same music as myself, and who wanted to explore the culture that ran beneath all of that in the city. I knew that something structured and consistent would help me find what I needed. Coming out of the worst of the pandemic in NYC,I auditioned because I wanted to draw closer into the queer community, to explore my own passions that had gotten lost over the years, including performance, music theory, sight singing, and more while being a part of a group with an incredible legacy like the GMC!
No queer population is homogenous, and with a group as large as GMC, it's extremely meaningful to connect with others whose life experiences have mirrored my own. There's a sense of psychological safety that's provided with being around others who share the same multiple axes of identity, which informs intra-community conversations that allow each group to have unique, fun, and deeply meaningful connections, even beyond the scope of what the Chorus provides.
Euphoria is comprised of close confidants, drag siblings, support systems, adventure pals, coworkers and costars; our interconnectedness has impacted almost every area of my life outside our rehearsal halls. Euphoria has become a part of my chosen family, and they have a seat at every table I prepare from here on out!
Jack, 24, He/Him/His, transgender man/trans male/transmasc
I started choral/theater singing in my sophomore year of high school. I majored in music (and psychology!) in college and began classically training there. This also coincided with my transition, so I started college as a mezzo-soprano, and graduated as a baritone.
I knew that the Gay Men’s Chorus was a thing in big cities, and I was looking for more things to do in the city besides my job. (I was living on Long Island at the time and commuting to Manhattan for work.) I love singing, and I love being around other queer people, so it made sense! I auditioned and still can’t believe I got in. It’s been COMPLETELY life-changing for me. I can’t say I’ve experienced more queer joy anywhere else.
We’re all united in the chorus when we sing together, but there’s nearly 300 of us. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed, especially if you’re a new member. Affinity groups are a way to bring chorus members closer together who might not have the chance to interact otherwise. Also, having the affinity groups be about a shared quality is a form of solidarity. You know there’s people around you who can relate to your experiences.
Again, it’s about solidarity. It’s a scary time to be trans in this country, but I know I’m not alone. Because of Euphoria, I know that I have friends who are like me, who understand me, and who will stand with me. If anything, Euphoria is a microcosm of how trans people can thrive in spite of those who don’t want us to. We are everywhere. Our beauty is everywhere. Our joy is everywhere, and it’s not going anywhere.
Sam, 36, He/They, Non-binary
● When did you start singing?
My earliest memory of singing was in church when I was 3 or 4.
● What drew you into the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus?
I sang in choirs all through elementary, middle, and high school and even into college. While I made lifelong friends in those spaces, NYCGMC offered a microcosm of the world I want to live in. There’s so much care, community, and catharsis in this group.
● Why join an affinity group?
Joining an affinity group signals the tapestry of the chorus. We’re not all cisgender men and membership in this chorus is not monolithic.
● How does membership in Euphoria impact your life outside the chorus?
I have learned so much about how Trans and non-binary folx show up for each other in times of joy and pain. I feel freer knowing there are others who view the world through a similar lens to me.
Andy, 42, they/he, gender expansive (genderqueer/gender non-conforming/non-binary)
● When did you start singing?
In the shower, all my life. For others, two and a half years ago, when I had the opportunity to perform in a school musical.
● What drew you into the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus?
Soon after discovering how much I enjoy singing and performing, I attended my first NYCGMC concert. I was so moved by the beauty of the music and the queer joy being so openly displayed–I knew immediately that the chorus was something I wanted to be a part of (if they would have me).
● Why join an affinity group?
While it has been my experience that the chorus has been very affirming of members’ gender identities and expressions, it has been particularly validating to be a part of an affinity group of like-minded individuals, all of whom pay special mind to challenging broader society’s needlessly restrictive conceptions of gender.
● How does membership in Euphoria impact your life outside the chorus?
Being a part of a community of people who have chosen to interrogate the role of gender in their lives and who have also committed to fearlessly showing up as their at times unconventional selves has emboldened me to strive to be my authentic self in all areas of my life. And, to my great delight, I am finding that the truer I am to myself, the more connected I feel to my families, both blood and chosen.
David, 27, He/They, Queer
● When did you start singing?
January 2023
● What drew you into the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus?
I love to sing and wanted an accepting community to be a part of.
● Why join an affinity group?
Affinity groups help people come together with others that have like minded beliefs or back grounds. It can be helpful to be surrounded by others that share your experiences and beliefs.
● How does membership in Euphoria impact your life outside the chorus?
Being a member in Euphoria not only helps to show you that you can be your true authentic self in the group but also in all aspects of your life.
Charlie, 26, he/him, transgender man
I’ve been singing all my life between school choirs and majoring in music therapy but I started singing with the chorus after the pandemic
I knew Gay Men’s Choruses existed from the Actual Cannibal Shia LaBeouf and I missed being in chorus so I figured I would join a chorus in the city I had just moved to
To find people who understand you and have shared experiences with you. We can go to each other for support and share our victories with each other.
I feel stronger in a way like I’m making an impact on other people’s lives and can serve as an inspiration. I was the first trans man in the chorus and so it’s been really amazing to see how people accept me in the space and now seeing the impact of Euphoria in the chorus it makes me hopeful that there will be other spaces that will accommodate trans/nb folx like us too. The state of the country right now is difficult to talk about and it’s so painful considering how much of it affects us. But we have strength in numbers and I feel like I can have the same impact on other spaces that I’ve had and seen in the chorus in Euphoria.
Zach, 35, he/they/she all good with me, who cares about labels?! I’m fine with the terms “Gender Non Conforming” “Genderqueer” whatever, “non-binary” doesn't feel quite like me, ultimately I’m just a person who loves sparkles, colors and pretty flows comfy things
● When did you start singing?
I grew up doing musicals and singing everywhere as far back as I can remember, but I joined the chorus in Fall 2023.
● What drew you into the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus?
To be a part of something bigger than myself, to find community and connection, and an opportunity to perform, meet new people and have exciting experiences!
● Why join an affinity group?
To deepen bonds with understanding people, to find support, love and understanding, be inspired by others’ bravery and self-expression.
● How does membership in Euphoria impact your life outside the chorus?
I do think I’ve become more fearless in dressing in a flamboyant gender-subversive way, and I’ve stopped caring what strangers think. I like standing out. I’ve made some wonderful friends and I feel more confident and comfortable in my own skin.
Thom, 46, He/They, Genderqueer/Non-Binary
I started singing my last year of college, I took a few lessons from a friend for jazz vocals.
Honestly, my best friend practically forced me to audition! But I also knew that it was an excellent musical organization with potential for a great community.
I think an affinity group, especially in an organization like the chorus, provides an opportunity for people to let their hair down and be silly with people who understand them better in some significant ways. Our group chats are a lot of fun.
It absolutely helps! Since it’s not associated with work, biological family, or other obligations in your life, it’s an opportunity to share and figure out how to grow yourself in those other areas with support and authenticity.
Kit, 34, He/Him, Intersex Trans Male
● When did you start singing?
I never DIDN'T sing, but I started professionally when I was about 8 years old.
● What drew you into the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus?
I was obsessed with Six Feet Under as a teenager and didn't realize that the Gay Men's Chorus was a real thing, it sounded too good to be true. Then, I was in a play about 2 years ago with the former NYCGMC choreographer, Christopher Anderson, and when he told me about the Chorus, I asked, "That's one of my biggest dreams to get in...but do they even accept trans men in?" And he said, "Yeah, they accept anyone who has the work ethic to join."
● Why join an affinity group?
I joined NYCGMC thinking that at least 15% of the people there had to be trans, they were way too cute to all be cis. Then I found out halfway through my first day that I was the 2nd ever trans man in 50 years of the chorus existing. I started having a panic attack, then realized that there HAD to be non-binary people in the room either too scared to come out, or feeling unheard. So I started pushing the group Euphoria forward with Justina, Jo Lee, and Charlie. Jo Lee really gets the credit in my book for actually organizing us.
● How does membership in Euphoria impact your life outside the chorus?
I have been approached about the last TDOV concert, Origins of Love, by strangers on the subway and people who approach me at my day-jobs, recognizing me from the concert. I also feel more connected and safe to be fully myself in Euphoria than I did in my old all-trans choir.
Justina, 32, She/Her, Trans Woman
● When did you start singing?
I started singing as a child but stopped for a bit after puberty and then started training at the age of 17.
● What drew you into the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus?
I have been part of the GMC family since I was 19 starting in the Youth Pride Chorus in 2012. After aging out I took some time to live and go to college. I went on to work on my own projects as an aspiring producer and then covid happened. It changed a lot in my life and I felt like I needed to sing in community again while I had adjusted to life changes. It was one of the best decisions I've ever made. I started to medically transition and had such a great support system in the chorus. I truly feel so lucky. They helped me find myself as a youth and did it again as an adult. I'm truly so grateful.
● Why join an affinity group?
It feels amazing. I’m proud of what we’re creating together as a group, and I’m excited about all the possibilities ahead. Charlie Rickle and I have had many conversations about what could be, and as I watch it all unfold, I feel very grateful. It’s been wonderful to witness the group’s growth as we explore ourselves through music and our gender expression. I feel lucky to be part of a community that consistently embraces vulnerability while creating a safe and supportive space to simply exist.
● How does membership in Euphoria impact your life outside the chorus?
It brings me lots of joy and I get excited when others want to also join.
Mikey Gulcicek, he/they
The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus has been an arts and advocacy organization since its founding in 1979, singing through the AIDS crisis and at a time when same-sex intimacy was criminalized, stigmatized, and lacked legal recognition. The organization’s legacy of advocacy continues today as we now find ourselves in a new era, one in which one where our focus must expand to explicitly include the rights and visibility of trans and non-binary people.
It wasn’t until January 2022, the same year I joined, that the Chorus welcomed its first openly trans member. Around the same time NYCGMC started putting on a Trans Day of Visibility Concert. In the past few years, the trans and non-binary membership has grown, leading to the formation of the trans and non-binary affinity group, Euphoria.
Within the Chorus, Euphoria has created a legacy for itself that lives up to its name: the effervescent and infectious joy of the group point toward a future in which inclusion of all queer identities is openly celebrated.
The existence of an organization such as NYCGMC cannot be taken for granted. Moreover, in this era of pointed political prosecution against trans and non-binary folks, it is essential for such a platform to continue to uplift our most vulnerable voices in the fight for a future in which queer euphoria can exist in any context.