21 times Marjorie Taylor Greene was the worst

For connoisseurs of outrageous right-wing political rhetoric, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been the gift that keeps on giving. The Republican from Georgia was elected to Congress in 2020 as a known conspiracy theorist, and in her two terms and the time leading up to it, she's attacked LGBTQ+ people, prominent Democrats, a now-Supreme Court justice, and many more, with remarks about pedophilia, space lasers starting forest fires, and the upcoming extinction of straight people. Plus, there have been her noted malapropisms like "gazpacho police." She has now turned against Donald Trump, who she once supported unconditionally; he has turned against her, and she has announced she will leave Congress in January. In light of this, a recent New York Times column by Tressie McMillan Cottom was headlined "Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Really Seen the Light?" The short answer is no, unless it's from a space laser. The resignation letter she posted on X was full of her usual far-right rants.
MTG, the early years: Before her election, Greene had already left a long trail of crazy remarks, as one might expect from a supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories. QAnon is an unidentified internet user who has claimed the Democratic Party is a hotbed of pedophilia, Satanism, and more. When elected, she asserted she had rejected some of the QAnon ideas but didn't say which. Here are some of claims she made before running for office, whether they're from QAnon or not: A wildfire in California was started by a laser "beamed from space and controlled by a prominent Jewish banking family with connections to powerful Democrats," as The New York Times summed it up. Bill and Hillary Clinton had John F. Kennedy Jr. killed because he was a political rival (Kennedy died in a plane crash in 1999). A plane probably didn't crash into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. Barack Obama is a secret Muslim, and the election of two Muslim women to Congress amounts to a "takeover." You get the picture.
February 2021: Early in her term, Greene endorsed legislation that would ban the display of Pride flags and what she called "hate America flags" at U.S. embassies. "President Biden's State Department has already raised a flag over our embassies that doesn't represent the vast majority of Americans," she said in a press release, apparently meaning the Pride flag. She also said the Black Lives Matter flag represents "a group who wants to erase our history and bring mass destruction to our country through Communism." The legislation has gone nowhere.
February 2021: Greene went on several unhinged rants against the proposed Equality Act, which would outlaw anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination nationally. In a speech on the House floor, she predicted apocalyptic consequences if it passes. "God created us male and female," she said. "In his image, he created us. The Equality Act that we are to vote on this week destroys God's creation. It also completely annihilates women's rights and religious freedoms. It can be handled completely different to stop discrimination without destroying women's rights, little girls' rights in sports, and religious freedom, violating everything we hold dear in God's creation."
February 2021: That same month, she trolled a fellow representative, Illinois Democrat Marie Newman, whose office was across the hall from hers. Newman had hung a transgender flag outside her office in support of her trans daughter. Greene responded by putting up a sign reading, "There are TWO genders: Male & Female. Trust the Science!" She also tweeted a denunciation of Newman for supporting the Equality Act, saying once again that the act would "destroy women's rights and religious freedoms."
June 2021: Greene joined the chorus of right-wingers saying schools shouldn't teach children that the U.S. has a history of racism or that LGBTQ+ people exist. She tweeted a video of an obviously traumatized child addressing a school board meeting in Indiana and commented, "Teaching racism and promoting sex, homosexuality, & normalizing transgender to children is mental/emotional child abuse." Never mind that schools aren't "teaching racism" or "promoting sex," although some are engaging in much-needed efforts to combat racism, homophobia, and transphobia.
July 2021: Greene went all in on trans people again, freaking out over a streamed TV series that spotlighted a trans woman attempting to breastfeed her child (some trans women can breastfeed with the help of hormones and other drugs). To Greene, this was "child abuse" born of "unnatural fantasies," as she said in a tweet. The same month, she condemned fellow Republican Caitlyn Jenner, who was in a long-shot campaign for governor of California just in case Gov. Gavin Newsom was recalled (he wasn't). "Stop promoting this man in a dress," Greene tweeted.
February 2022: Greene made an infamous gaffe while accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Nazi-like tactics after the Capitol Police conducted a routine security check of a colleague's office. Appearing on the right-wing One America News, Greene referred to "Pelosi's gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives." Pelosi noted that she has no control over the Capitol Police, while Greene was roasted on social media for confusing "gazpacho" and "Gestapo."
April 2022: Greene called three of her fellow Republicans and the entire Democratic Party supporters of pedophilia because they favored confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Some Republicans had accused Jackson of giving too-light sentences to people who possessed child pornography, although her sentences were similar to those of other judges. Greene tweeted that Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney were "pro-pedophile" because they supported Jackson's confirmation, and on a far-right talk show she said, "The Democrats are the party of pedophiles. The Democrats are the party of princess predators from Disney. The Democrats are the party of teachers, elementary school teachers, trying to transition their elementary school-age children, convince them they're a different gender." The Democrats' identity "is the most disgusting, horrible, evil thing happening in our country," she added.
May 2022: Greene joined those pushing the baseless assertion that the mass shooter who went on a deadly rampage at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was transgender or at least gender-nonconforming — and she claimed there's a plot to turn everyone gay or trans. "They just want you to think that all of a sudden the entire population is steadily turning gay or turning trans," Greene said on a social media livestream. "Just generation, generation, generation. ... Probably in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or nonconforming or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are." On the same livestream, she said tech titan Bill Gates was behind a plot to force all Americans to eat synthetic meat. "The government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life," she said. "They want to know when you're eating. They want to know if you're eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat, which is grown in a peach tree dish." She meant "Petri dish."
July 2022: As the spread of mpox continued, Greene told an interviewer at a conservative conference that it was not a public health crisis. "People just have to laugh at it, mock it, and reject it ... it's another scam," she said. She asserted that the virus "doesn't affect most of the population," as most of the cases so far have been in men who have sex with men — but anyone can contract MPV. During the month, she also implied that pedophilia was involved in the outbreak, tweeting, "If Monkeypox is a sexually transmitted disease, why are kids getting it?" It's not actually sexually transmitted but is spread through skin-to-skin contact as well as through clothing and bedding that have come into contact with MPV lesions.
August 2022: Greene, as one might expect, joined in the condemnation of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's Florida estate. Anyone who gave information to the FBI is a traitor, she said in an online broadcast. "We now know that there was an FBI informant at Mar-a-Lago -- who is that and how many other FBI informants are around President Trump on a daily basis, working at his clubs, working at Mar-a-Lago or maybe Bedminster or on his staff?" she said. "These are the things I want to know, because they're traitors, they are traitors and they're helping the deep state. These are the enemies within, these are the real enemies, and they are there to purposely create something against President Trump that is not there."
February 2023: During a meeting of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, Greene asked Comptroller General Gene Dodaro what portion of COVID relief funds went to critical race theory lessons or drag queen story hours. Dodaro, needless to say, was perplexed, but he said such funds weren’t supposed to be used for curriculum. She also claimed a school in Illinois received $5.1 billion for diversity and equity programs, which is far more than any one school would have in its budget. Greene had just been restored to committee work after having been removed by the Democratic House majority two years earlier for her extreme views. But with Republicans having regained a majority in the 2022 election, MTG was back.
March 2023: In a hearing held by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Greene said school closures and social media led to an increase in trans children. She spoke of students who were “by themselves sitting in front of a screen for most of their waking hours as they were trying to educate themselves with online learning, which was a failure for many, but they were also spending their time on TikTok and Instagram, which are two poison pills for our children’s minds. And since this time, these school closures, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in trans-identifying children, which is not something that was normal nor common many years before this, and I think that’s completely devastating.”
April 2023: In a later hearing of the same committee, Greene attacked Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, by saying Weingarten is not a mother and was therefore not qualified to give advice on school closures during the pandemic. Weingarten is married to Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, and they have two daughters who Kleinbaum brought to the relationship. Greene said Weingarten wasn’t thinking about the welfare of children but just wanted to let teachers stay home. The congresswoman also repeated her claim that pandemic-related school closures caused gender dysphoria.
July 2024: Greene was one of the first prime-time speakers on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. “Let me state this clearly, there are only two genders, and we are made in God’s image, amen,” she said, a typical remark for her. “And we won’t shy away from speaking that simple truth ever.” She also excoriated Democrats by saying, “They promised unity and delivered division. They promised peace and brought war. They promised normalcy and gave us Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday.” Transgender Day of Visibility falls on March 31, as it does every year, and President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on it in 2024, when Easter fell on the same day — but Easter is observed on a different day every year. Numerous right-wingers, including Trump, criticized Biden at the time, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded by condemning the “cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric” around the matter.
October 2024: On her X account, Greene claimed the U.S. government manipulates the weather and that Democrats have aimed hurricanes at Republican areas. This came after Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit the Southeast. “Yes, they can control the weather,” she posted. “Here is Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan talking about it. Anyone who says they don’t, or makes fun of this, is lying to you.” Numerous experts debunked her claims. That same month, she accused the Federal Emergency Management Agency of hating Christians because of a panel discussion it once held on the problems of immigrants and trans people seeking aid and shelter during natural disasters.
December 2024: As the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case on gender-affirming care for trans youth, Greene stood outside the court and demonstrated her ignorance about this treatment. She ranted about children taking puberty blockers “before they’re old enough to join the military, before they’re ever old enough to ... be an adult,” apparently not realizing that puberty takes place before adulthood. Puberty blockers are administered to young people with gender dysphoria and to cisgender youth for early-onset puberty and certain other conditions. Their effects are completely reversible. The large crowd that had turned out to support trans youth heckled Greene. Unfortunately, the court ruled that states could ban puberty blockers and hormones to treat gender dysphoria.
January 2025: As Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride came into the U.S. House as the first out trans member of Congress, Greene was quick to harass her on social media. Greene denounced McBride in response to a video showing McBride reading the book I Am Jazz, the true story of trans girl Jazz Jennings, to children in 2019. Anti-trans activist Chaya Raichik posted it to her Libs of TikTok account on X, and Greene reshared it, saying, “God created us in HIS image, male and female, he created us. No doctor, body mutilation, or lifetime of pharmaceutical drugs will ever change your sex/gender.” Greene then called McBride “a child predator” and a “liar,” and also deadnamed and misgendered her, just as Raichik had.
March 2025: The lawmaker told a British journalist to “go back to your country” after the journalist asked about the recent Signal scandal that plagued the White House. Martha Kelner, a Sky News correspondent, asked the Republican extremist about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s involvement using the platform to message about airstrikes in Yemen. “Wait. What country are you from?” Greene asked. After Kelner responded, Greene shut her down. “OK, we don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting,” Greene said. “Why don’t you go back to your country, where you have a major migrant problem.” Greene refused to answer Kelner and instead asked to speak with a U.S. journalist. That reporter, however, repeated Kelner’s answer.
April 2025: In a town hall in Greene’s district, about six people waved signs or shouted at the Republican. One said “Free Kilmar,” referencing the mistaken deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to an El Salvador prison. "This is a town hall, this is not a political rally, this is not a protest," Greene said when the first person of several were removed from the meeting. "If you want to shout and chant, we will have you removed just like that man was thrown out. We will not tolerate it." Two men were arrested for battery and obstruction of a law enforcement officer ,and a woman was arrested for vulgar language in violation of a city ordinance. Authorities said Tasers were used due to violence against police. Greene said the police "conducted themselves in textbook fashion," adding, "That's exactly what I wanted to happen."
July 2025: Before Greene turned against Trump and pushed for the release of files on sexual predator and Trump buddy Jeffrey Epstein, she was dismissing the Epstein case and falling back on her usual anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. “If President Trump was guilty of anything regarding Jeffrey Epstein, Democrats would have used it against him the past 4 years,” she posted on X. “And these same Democrats feigning outrage over pedophiles, defend drag queen story time, naked men dancing in front of children at pride parades, and mentally ill men in girls and women’s bathrooms. Democrats, spare us your fake outrage.” This came just hours after The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had sent a sexually suggestive birthday letter to Epstein in 2003.