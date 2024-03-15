Olivia Rodrigo gives away free Plan B at Missouri show, calls for 'funding abortion'

Doing what Olivia Rodrigo does takes serious guts.

The 21-year-old popstar is being commended by fans and activists after giving away free boxes of Julie —emergency contraception also known as Plan B — at her recent show in St. Louis, Mo.

Nonprofit Missouri Abortion Fund and pro-choice group Right By You handed out the medication alongside information on how to find abortion care, as well as a card that read: “Funding abortion? It’s a good idea, right?”

"It's brutal out here in Missouri, but we are here for abortion access and hand out Plan B," the Missouri Abortion Fund wrote on X, formerly Twitter, referencing Rodrigo's lyrics.