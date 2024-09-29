Rebel Wilson marries girlfriend Ramona Agruma in Italy

Rebel Wilson is now a married woman. The Pitch Perfect actor wed her partner Ramona Agruma on Saturday in Sardinia, Italy, according to People.

Wilson, 44, and Agruma, 40, first went public with their relationship back in the summer of 2022. Agruma is the founder of the sustainable clothes brand Lemon Limon.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” Wilson wrote on Instagram at the time.

The two got engaged at Disneyland in California on Valentine’s Day 2023.

"We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" Wilson wrote on Instagram after the engagement.

She shared around that time that while her family has been accepting of her relationship with Agruma, Agruma’s family hasn’t been as much.

“My whole family has just been amazing,” Wilson said on the Life Uncut podcast in February of last year, “Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public.”

“With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her,” she continued. “It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”

Agruma has helped Wilson raise Wilson’s daughter Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate in 2022.