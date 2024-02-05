Pentatonix's Scott Hoying & husband Mark Hoying are ready to start a family (exclusive)

The Hoying family has a case of baby fever!

Pentatonix's Scott Hoying married his longtime boyfriend Mark Manio (now Hoying) last July in a viral wedding you have to see to believe.

On Sunday, the husbands strutted down the red carpet at the 66th Grammy Awards as it was their first red carpet together as a married couple!

Scott and Mark caught up with The Advocate and chatted about married life, what projects they're working on, and if a little Hoying could be coming soon!

The Advocate: Congratulations on your marriage! How has married life been treating you?

Mark Hoying: It's been amazing! We got married back in July and it's been the best months of our whole lives.

Scott Hoying: A new house, new puppies... it's a new era!



Your wedding was absolutely stunning and had it all! The vows, the dance moves, the tattoos... could you have a better wedding?

Mark: Scott did a whole BLACKPINK medley for our wedding and danced his butt off. It was so good!

Scott: Thank you. I've never rehearsed harder for anything in my life... it's true.

Newlywed life is treating you both very well, but what projects do you have coming up?

Mark: We have a book coming out and it's called How Lucky Am I? It's out May 21st. It's about two mayflies who fall in love. They live 24 hours [as] they're the shortest living creature in the world!

There are so many people in the LGBTQ+ community who look up to you two. How incredible does that feel?

Scott: It feels amazing! When I was a kid, I didn't know if I'd find love or if gay marriage would even be legal or if I'd be able to be a musician and have success and be queer. I didn't see a lot of it in media. I just want all queer children to know anything is possible. No dream is too big. I'm just so honored to be here with my favorite person in the world.

I know you just got married, but do you think you'd like to have kids sometime soon?



Mark: Yes! Oh my gosh. We're in the process!

Scott: We've been talking about it!

Mark: Yes, we're talking about it. You'll be our manny!

Yes!! Last question for you Scott, any updates with Pentatonix?

Scott: We are doing less touring this year and we're going to really get into the studio and be as creative as possible and maybe work on a new album! A lot of new stuff is coming up.

To see the full interview with Scott Hoying and Mark Hoying on the Grammys red carpet, check out the video below.