Over the summer, Grammy-winning musician and Pentatonix lead singer Scott Hoying married model Mark Manio in a wedding that fans had to see to believe.

With a special performance from Christina Perri to a tattoo station and a beautiful ceremony that took place by the sea, Hoying and Manio pulled out all the stops for their big day.

Their first few months as newlyweds have been nothing but bliss as Hoying and Manio are loving every second living together as husbands.

"It was the best day of our lives. It actually went perfect, which was a surprise. It was all love in the room and very special," Hoying says.

Many of the special moments from the Hoying's special day was caught on film and has gone viral across social media.

Videos of the husband's vows have racked up nearly one million views on TikTok and many people in the LGBTQ+ community have felt inspired by the couple's journey to finding true love.

"It honestly overwhelms me with emotion. Growing up as a gay kid in the closet, you start to not believe in love. I feel like I didn't get to see queer love in the media ever. All I would want to do in life is use my platform to make the queer community feel accepted and loved. If I could make even one kid feel a little more safe in who they are, then I'm happy," Hoying shares.

Mitch Grassi, one of Hoying's childhood best friends and fellow vocalists in Pentatonix, also identifies as gay and shares the same sentiment in proudly showing queer visibility to help others feel less alone.

"The message that I want to get across is that everybody is so deserving of love and so deserving of the love that's specially made for them. We are all just so incredibly different and so unique in so many different ways. We should do nothing but celebrate that in ourselves and celebrate other's differences as well," Grassi says.

Although Hoying experienced a personal high over the summer, he's ending the year with a bang as Pentatonix releases their new holiday album titled The Greatest Christmas Hits.

Fans can download the album and check out holiday tour dates on their website. To see the full interview with Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi, check out the video below.