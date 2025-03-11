The LGBTQ+ community isn't afraid.
Pride began as a rebellion and that spirit is still very much alive today.
Although the current political administration is trying to take down the LGBTQ+ community, queer celebrities and allies are rising up and reminding everyone to stay strong even in the face of fear.
Big names from every corner of the entertainment industry attended the 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles to raise crucial funds for the astounding nonprofit and to share uplifting messages for queer people around the world.
Scroll below to see how Hollywood's brightest stars are standing their ground and speaking up for equality.
Dylan Mulvaney
"All of the things that they're trying to attack you for are the best parts of yourself. When we are succeeding and when we don't give into what they're saying about us, it just shows that what they're saying isn't true. I want you to keep doing whatever it is you're doing that's pissing off people, because it's probably actually a good thing."
Scott & Mark Hoying
"People can't take our joy. They cannot take our queer joy," Mark Hoying says.
"We're gay, we're gay, we're gay! We all have each other. Find your people. Find your community. This'll pass and it's going to be tough, but in the words of Kamala, we have to organize, fight, and be gay," Scott Hoying adds.
Manila Luzon
"We are going through this all time. Everyone is always trying to pick on us because they just can't take how fabulous we are! You have to stay strong. Stay vigilant. Make sure that you are always looking out for each other. We are a community so make sure that you are sending extra love to our brothers and sisters."
Valentina
"For nonbinary and trans people, we're under attack every single day. So, maybe just limit social media and try to be present for the beauty of life that's right in front of you. It's very hard to dwell on things you can't control. Try to control the things you can."
Betty Who
"Trans people will always exist and we love you forever and ever. You are beautiful the way that you are. Hold onto the people who see you and love you and know you. Be with the people who get you. Don't get sucked into your phone. You can take a break and remember that you are safe."
Regan Aliyah
"Everybody's trying to reel back our rights and do everything they can to stop us from existing, but we have been here since the beginning of time. We're not going anywhere, so coming together and supporting one other in all facets is the most important thing that we can do right now."
Harvey Guillén
"Times are really scary right now and we should be reminded that we're not going back in time. We're moving forward. We need to really unite and stand our ground and we're doing it tonight. Elton John's foundation is what helps the community. We can do it guys. Stay strong."
Heidi N Closet
"If you look back in history, it's all about coming together. Learn your history so we repeat it. In this case, learn it so you can repeat it. We keep coming back stronger and harder."
Jennifer Tilly
"Be steadfast. Be strong and be fabulous. When times are tough, be even more fabulous than you normally are and that'll get you through everything."
Chris Colfer
"Never give up the fight. Just remember to have as much fun and joy as possible, because that is the best revenge."
Kevin McHale
"Check on your brothers and sisters and keep each other close. We gotta stick together through this. We've done a lot of things historically and it's only because we've all stuck together."
Dexter Mayfield
"We cannot let them steal our joy. We cannot let them steal our existence. We're here. We're queer. We're trans. We're all of the above. It's going to be a fight of resistance through existence. You can't erase us in any way shape, form, or fashion. Enough is enough."
Monét X Change
"We get to choose our family. We can lean on each other and trust in each other in the families that we build."
Bobby Berk
"The haters are loud, but the people who love you far outnumber them."
Justin Tranter
"I came out of the closet in 1994 in the Midwest, 40 miles outside of Chicago across the street from a pig farm. If I could find joy being queer then, we have to find joy being queer now."
Tristan Schukraft
"Our rights are under attack. It's important for us to take a position and be noticed and remind people that we've always been here. We're here to stay and queer spaces are so important."