New kids’ book Hooray for She, He, Ze, and They! explores gender euphoria amid LGBTQ+ book bans

As communities across the country grapple with the growing number of book bans and restrictions on discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools, particularly in Republican-controlled states, Lindz Amer’s Hooray for She, He, Ze, and They! What Are Your Pronouns? emerges as a crucial piece of children’s literature.



The colorful book explores the concept of difference among people by looking at the spectrum of pronouns and the joy you get from being affirmed in your identity.

“Finding the right pronoun for you feels like a warm hug and helps you be your most wonderful self,” reads a description of the book.

At its core, the book’s main theme is the lesson that being who you are is not only okay but it’s fantastic, Amer recently told The Advocate.

“The book is meant to be a conversation starter,” Amer said. For parents navigating sensitive topics with their children, Hooray for She, He, Ze, and They! serves as an invaluable guide, they add.

A significant aspect of Amer’s work as a writer is the focus on gender euphoria and acceptance of people's gender. Amer elaborates on this in Hooray for She, He, Ze, and They!, aiming to teach children about the joy and affirmation of recognizing and respecting one’s gender identity.

“It’s not just about teaching kids about nonbinary gender identity. It’s also teaching kids that you have a gender, I have a gender, we all have gender,” Amer explained. They said that this approach is fundamental in normalizing conversations about gender identity and fostering a more inclusive and understanding environment for all children.

In light of the prohibitions surrounding LGBTQ+ content in public school libraries, as highlighted by organizations like PEN America, the relevance of books such as Amer’s is increasingly critical. Research indicates a concerning trend in recent years, where a significant percentage of banned books in schools involve LGBTQ+ characters and themes.

Parents may find it challenging to introduce these topics at home in more conservative or restricted environments. But, Amer said the lessons in the book are crucial for parents striving to raise empathetic and informed adults. The book encourages understanding and acceptance of individual differences by introducing a variety of pronouns and the concept of gender euphoria.

Amer also spoke about their experiences as a nonbinary person living in a society where their existence is often politicized and questioned. They discussed the personal challenges of existing in spaces where their identity is not always acknowledged or accepted.

“Navigating spaces where your very identity is a point of contention can be exhausting and disheartening,” Amer said. “It’s like constantly having to validate your existence, to assert that ‘I am real, my experiences are valid.’ It’s a relentless journey, but one that I believe is necessary for change and acceptance.”

Amer added: “It’s been a very interesting decade of doing this work for sure.”

A June 2021 study by the Willams Institute reveals that 11 percent of LGBTQ+ adults in the U.S. identify as nonbinary. According to the institute, that’s about 1.2 million Americans.

“I actually think I’m at a little bit of an inspirational pivot point right now because I think so much of my work thus far has really been in service of what I wish I had when I was a kid,” Amer said, expanding on their motivations for writing a children’s book on gender euphoria.

Amer spoke about the evolving nature of their work and its focus on today’s youth.

“Thankfully, through a lot of my work, I’ve ended up doing a lot of healing inner child as I’ve been doing that.”

In the context of their book and the current political climate, Amer addressed the challenges content creators face in promoting inclusive education.

“I don’t think of it as critique,” they said. “I think it’s a bad faith reading,” they added, discussing the backlash against inclusive content in children’s media.

Amer recounted their involvement in the children’s animated series Rubble & Crew, a Paw Patrol spinoff last year. The episode “The Crew Builds An Observatory” introduced River, a nonbinary character created by Amer. The episode was met with fierce criticism from conservative groups, notably from influencer Robby Starbuck, who accused the show of pushing a “woke” agenda and “indoctrinating kids into the trans ideology.”

Amer stressed the significance of making educational content fun and affirming on such issues while introducing topics like LGBTQ+ identities in an age-appropriate and engaging manner.

“It’s about making it fun and making it affirming and making it something that’s like celebrating the joy of our shared humanity,” they said.

In an era where gender and sexuality education is scrutinized, Amer’s book provides a foundation for open, affirming dialogues in family settings.

Amer pointed out the impact of book bans and restrictive educational policies on the LGBTQ+ community. “It’s happening in every artistic medium, every artistic space, and whether or not the government is involved, it’s moot at this point because this is the reaction that I get in every space that I’m in,” Amer noted.

Amer acknowledges that the book will likely be banned in red states like Florida. Yet, despite these challenges, Amer’s book is an educational beacon. Amer advises educators and librarians to be courageous and push against these barriers.

"You have to be a little bit brave," they urged. "You have to be a little bit courageous."

Hooray for She, He, Ze, and They! What Are Your Pronouns? is available on February 27.