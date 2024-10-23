Scroll To Top
Crime

Three men arrested in stabbing deaths of two trans women in Pakistan

Pakistan Panoramic view of Mardan TakhtiBahi Throne of the Water Spring View of the Buddhist Monastery at sunset Arab female Muslim in traditional Burka or Burqa clothes in Afghanistan and West Pakistan praying to Allah hand over face
Nastya Smirnova RF via Shutterstock; Shutterstock Creative

The men reportedly confessed to being part of an organized crime gang targeting the local transgender community.

Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

Three men are under arrest in Pakistan in connection with the stabbing murders of two transgender women. Police have obtained confessions from the suspects, who admitted they were part of a criminal gang targeting trans people, AAJ News reports.

The two women were slain with daggers at their home in Mardan, a city in the culturally conservative northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Sunday. A third transgender woman was present at the house during the killings but was able to hide and escape harm.

The three men were arrested Tuesday. Earlier today, the trio appeared at a press conference with district police chief Zahur Babar Afridi, handcuffed and wearing hoods to conceal their identities. Afridi told reporters the three men confessed to the murders, but that authorities were still investigating a potential motive for the crime.

Despite Afridi’s statement at the news conference that investigators are still looking for a motive, AAJ News reports that the trio confessed to being part of an organized crime gang that targeted transgender individuals.

The attacks highlight the danger faced by the transgender community in the Muslim-majority nation of Pakistan. Transgender people are often slain in so-called honor killings by relatives who feel the trans person has brought disgrace to their family by revealing their true gender identity.

Mahi Gula, who works with an nongovernmental organization supporting the local transgender community, told Radio Free Europe his group’s research shows 122 trans people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been killed since 2009, but there have been zero convictions.

Pakistan remains hostile to the LGBTQ+ community overall. Same-sex sexual relations are illegal in the nation and punishable by up to two years in prison. Marriage equality is not recognized.

In 2020, the government announced a crackdown on apps like Grindr, Tinder, Tagged, Skout, and SayHi for violating the country’s moral code.

In June of this year, a 75-year-old man was sent to a psychiatric hospital after he tried to open a gay club in Osama Bin Laden’s compound town. Preetum Giani applied to open the Lorenzo Gay Club in Abbottabad in northern Pakistan, 24 News HD reported in May. The city is best known as the location of the compound where terrorist Osama Bin Laden spent his final days before he was killed by U.S. forces in 2011.

In his application, Giani said he envisioned a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community to exercise the “basic human right of free association, enshrined in the country’s constitution.” He said the club would permit no form of gay or straight sex but would tolerate kissing.

The application, which generated a backlash on social media and among residents, was quickly rejected by the local authorities. Giani was subsequently detained by authorities and sent to a psychiatric hospital.

CrimeYahoo Feed
transphobiapakistantransgenderworld
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio