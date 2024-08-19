alert

LIVE: The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago

Scroll To Top
Crime

BREAKING: George Santos pleads guilty in federal court to identity theft and fraud

George Santos pleads guilty fraud federal court
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The plea deal means Santos will avoid a high-profile trial that was expected to drag for weeks.

Disgraced ex-Congressman George Santos pled guilty in federal court Monday to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The first out gay Republican elected to Congress entered the plea weeks ahead of an expected trial in New York federal court. He will be sentenced on Feb. 7.

“I betrayed the trust of my constituents and supporters. I deeply regret my conduct,” he said in court, according to the Associated Press.

Santos has faced a litany of criminal charges including identity theft and fraud. Santos’ attorneys filed several motions that were denied by a judge last week, including a request for jurors to complete a questionnaire about their political feelings about the politician. But U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert denied that request and said jurors would remain anonymous.

The decisions from the bench may ultimately have led to a break in negotiations between Santos’ legal team and federal prosecutors. While lawyers signaled last week that no deal would be reached, that changed over the weekend, as sources signaled to the media Santos would most likely plead guilty during his next appearance in court. Prosecutors on Friday abruptly requested that an in-person hearing be scheduled for today, Aug. 19.

The plea deal means Santos will avoid a high-profile trial that was expected to drag for three weeks.

Santos has already paid a significant political price for past wrongdoing. The U.S. House in December expelled the freshman lawmaker from Congress, just the sixth time in U.S. history such a step was taken. That followed a detailed investigation by the House Ethics Committee uncovered extensive evidence of alleged misconduct, including campaign finance violations and misrepresentation of Santos’ background.

Various investigations since Santos’ election to Congress show he fabricated significant parts of his resume and personal history. He also misused campaign funds for personal expenses, including for luxury goods and an OnlyFans subscription.

The Department of Justice in October unveiled a 23-count indictment of Santos. That included one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission, two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of access device fraud He also faced additional seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the U.S. House.

But under the plea deal, Santos will likely only face penalties for the wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. Federal sentencing guidelines indicate he could face up to six years in prison and $370,000 in restitution.

Crime
federal courtfraudgeorge santosguiltynew yorkrepublican
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Jacob Ogles

Read Full Bio