Scroll To Top
Developing News

George Santos, the Fabulist Lawmaker, Is Expelled from Congress

George Santos Press Conference Capitol Hill
Image: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The gay New York Republican congressman’s curtain call has come on his most extraordinary performance as the sixth person in history to be kicked out of the body.

Cwnewser

In a momentous decision, the U.S. House of Representatives voted Friday morning to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York, marking a rare and significant event in congressional history. Since his election, Santos, embroiled in a series of controversies and caught in a seemingly endless web of lies, becomes the sixth member to be expelled from the House.

The expulsion follows a detailed investigation by the House Ethics Committee, which uncovered extensive evidence of alleged misconduct, including campaign finance violations and misrepresentation of Santos’ background. The report laid bare a series of ethical breaches and set the stage for Friday’s decisive vote.

Related: Watch George Santos Be Defiant and Dramatic as He Faces Another House Expulsion Vote

With 311 votes in favor and 114 opposed to his ouster, Santos’s fate was sealed.

The vote, conducted in a charged atmosphere in the Capitol, required a two-thirds majority to pass. The outcome indicates a bipartisan agreement on Santos’ unfitness to serve in the House of Representatives.

Watch George Santos Be Expelled from Congress

Santos had faced growing pressure from both sides of the aisle and has been intensely scrutinized over the past months. The New York representative has been accused of fabricating significant parts of his resume and personal history and misusing campaign funds for personal expenses — including for luxury goods and even OnlyFans subscriptions.

The decision is expected to have profound implications for the political climate, particularly for the Republican Party, which has faced internal division over handling the Santos controversy.

Related: George Santos Complains That He’s Being Bullied Out of Congress, Announces Own Expulsion Motion

As the news broke, reactions began pouring in from various political figures and constituents, reflecting the wide range of public opinion on this issue.

Gay Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, who has been pushing for Santos’s expulsion for months expressed his satisfaction on X, formerly Twitter.

“We did it. We expelled George Santos,” he wrote.

Human Rights Campaign national press secretary Brandon Wolf celebrated the gay Republican’s removal.

“Good riddance to George Santos, whose expulsion on the heels of a damning ethics committee report was necessary,” said the Pulse nightclub survivor. “His abhorrent anti-LGBTQ+ voting record, likely criminal behavior, and seeming inability to tell the truth, including falsely claiming to have lost employees in the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting, made it clear that he had no business serving in Congress. Santos is a symptom of the lack of honesty, extremism, and dysfunction that is the current House GOP in the era of Donald Trump. Character matters, and the American people deserve serious leaders with integrity.”

Santos has not yet made a public statement regarding the expulsion. Immediately after the vote the former congressman walked through a scrum of press without commenting on the day’s events.

The future of the now-vacant congressional seat will be determined by a special election, as per New York State law.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she intends to schedule a special election on X.

“I am prepared to undertake the solemn responsibility of filling the vacancy in New York’s 3rd District. The people of Long Island deserve nothing less,” she wrote.

This story is developing.

From Your Site Articles
Developing NewsRepublican PartyBreaking NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedNew YorkCrimePoliticiansGeorge SantosNewsPolitics
breaking newsgeorge santosgoprepublican partynew yorkscandalsu.s. house of representativespoliticspoliticians
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Read Full Bio