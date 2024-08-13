Scroll To Top
Crime

George Santos faced a New York judge in court as his federal criminal trial looms

former Congressman George Santos Federal Courthouse May 2023 Central Islip New York after federally indicted
Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Tuesday’s hearing didn’t go his way.

Cwnewser

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos, the first out gay Republican elected to Congress, appeared in federal court in New York on Tuesday as his impending fraud trial that’s set to begin September 9 looms. Santos, who faces a litany of charges, including identity theft and wire fraud, attended a pretrial conference where critical decisions were made regarding the trial’s proceedings.

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert, presiding over the case, ruled that the jury for Santos’s trial will be anonymous. The decision was made to protect jurors from potential harassment because of the case’s high-profile nature. This ruling comes after Santos’s legal team requested that prospective jurors fill out a written questionnaire to gauge their opinions about him, a request that the judge ultimately denied.

According to The Associated Press, Santos’s lawyers argued that the questionnaire was necessary because of the extensive negative media coverage surrounding their client since his political career began to unravel. Santos’s lawyers argued that media attention surrounding the case would taint the jury, but prosecutors had argued that Santos has relished in media attention and contributed to coverage about him. Seybert sided with federal prosecutors, who contended in a letter to the judge on Friday that such a measure would delay the trial and was unnecessary. The judge emphasized that in-person questioning of potential jurors would allow for more thorough and varied inquiries, ensuring a fair selection process or voir dire.

Related: George Santos Is in Plea Negotiations with Federal Prosecutors

Plea negotiations between Santos and federal prosecutors, which had been ongoing since late last year, appear to have stalled with no agreement. The talks were first revealed in December when court documents indicated that both parties were working toward a possible plea deal. Tuesday’s court proceedings provided no indication that a resolution has been reached, and Santos continues to maintain his innocence, having pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During the brief hearing, the court also discussed the logistics of the upcoming three-week trial. Prosecutors indicated that they plan to call at least three dozen witnesses, including people directly affected by Santos’s alleged crimes, the AP reports. Seybert urged both sides to streamline the proceedings to avoid redundant testimony, stressing the importance of an efficient trial.

Santos declined to speak with reporters as he exited the courthouse. However, according to the AP, his lawyer, Robert Fantone, expressed cautious optimism, saying, “I think we’re going to be alright,” when asked whether Santos could receive a fair trial.

CrimeYahoo FeedNew YorkPoliticiansGeorge SantosNewsPolitics
federal courtgeorge santosjoanna seybertnew yorknewsrepublican partyrobert fantone
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio