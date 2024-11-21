Scroll To Top
Crime

Jussie Smollett’s homophobic hoax conviction overturned by Illinois Supreme Court

Jussie Smollett
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In 2021, a jury convicted Smollett on five counts of disorderly conduct.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

The Illinois Supreme Court has overturned Jussie Smollett’s conviction on charges of staging a hate crime and lying to police, bringing a new chapter to a case that had sparked intense national debate.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Smollett, a Black gay actor best known for his role on Empire, claimed he was attacked in downtown Chicago in January 2019 by two men who used racist and homophobic slurs, poured bleach on him, and placed a noose around his neck. Police later accused him of orchestrating the incident, alleging he paid $3,500 to two brothers he knew from the Empire set to stage the attack. Prosecutors argued that Smollett’s motive was to gain public sympathy and attention after receiving hate mail on set.

In 2021, a jury convicted Smollett on five counts of disorderly conduct, and he was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months of probation, and ordered to pay $130,000 in restitution for the cost of the police investigation. He served six days in jail before being released pending appeal.

The Illinois Supreme Court ruled that a special prosecutor should not have been appointed after the Cook County state’s attorney’s office initially dropped charges in 2019, the Associated Press reports. At that time, Smollett completed community service and forfeited a $10,000 bond in what his legal team called a resolution to the case. The court’s decision nullifies his conviction and restitution order.

The case has been a flashpoint for discussions about race, LGBTQ+ justice, and the role of the media in shaping public perception. Initially viewed as a victim of a hate crime, Smollett faced swift backlash when authorities accused him of fabricating the incident.

Smollett has consistently denied staging the attack, testifying during his trial that he was the victim of an actual hate crime. Jurors, however, found the testimony of siblings Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who claimed Smollett planned the hoax, more convincing.

Despite the overturned conviction, Smollett’s legal battles are not over. The city of Chicago is pursuing a civil suit seeking reimbursement for the resources spent investigating the case. The Osundairo brothers also sued Smollett’s legal team for defamation, alleging their reputations were harmed during the trial.

CrimeJussie SmollettLawYahoo FeedChicagoPeople
chicagocrimeentertainmentgayhate crimesillinoisillinois supreme courtjussie smollettlawpeople
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

2024 presidental election buttons queer person laptop reading project2025 agenda47
Politics

If you think Project 2025 is scary, take a look at Donald Trump's Agenda 47

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio