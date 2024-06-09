Scroll To Top
Crime

Man accused of killing gay Ole Miss student wants trial location changed

Jimmie Jay Lee Sheldon Herrintgon
Facebook @Oxford; MS Police Department

The attorney for Sheldon Herrington Jr., says his client can’t get a fair trial because of the negative publicity his case has received.

Cwnewser

AMississippi man accused ofkilling agay college student wants his trial moved. The attorney for Sheldon “Timothy” Herrington Jr., charged with the capital murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, has filed a motion to move the trial out of Northeast Mississippi, citing extensive pretrial publicity that could compromise finding an unbiased jury.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Herrington, 23, of Grenada, is accused of murdering Lee, a 20-year-old gay student who has been missing since July 2022. He was indicted on a capital murder charge in March 2023 and released on a $250,000 bond in December 2022.

Defense attorney Kevin Horan filed a 134-page motion on Monday, arguing that widespread media coverage and social media commentary have made it impossible for Herrington to receive a fair trial in Lafayette County, where the university is located, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journalreports.

“There has been extensive news coverage of the alleged facts concerning this case,” Horan wrote. “This matter has been widely published and well documented in the media, and counsel for the defendant has good reason to believe it will only continue and potentially worsen moving forward.”

Horan pointed to television and newspaper coverage and several social media posts that contain “negative and false information about Herrington, and positive information and support of ‘Jay’ Lee.” The Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s office has received numerous letters supporting Lee, and Horan argued thatsocial media supporters have already concluded that Herrington is guilty and that “justice must be served,” the Associated Pressreports.

Related: Trial Date Set for Suspect Accused of Killing Gay Ole Miss Student

Investigators said cell phone records showed Herrington and Lee communicated on the morning of Lee’s disappearance, and Herrington conducted an internet search for “how long it takes to strangle someone” shortly before Lee arrived at his apartment. Surveillance footage captured Herrington running from the location where Lee’s car was later found, and he was observed collecting a shovel and wheelbarrow at his parents’ house, authorities said.

Herrington, who maintains his innocence, was arrested two weeks after Lee’s disappearance. Prosecutors have announced they will not seek the death penalty, meaning Herrington could face a life sentence if convicted.

Mississippilaw allows the defense to request a change of venue if they can demonstrate that a fair trial cannot be held in the original location. Horan presented affidavits from 19 Lafayette County citizens who said they had seen coverage of the case and believed Herrington could not receive a fair trial in the county due to “prejudgment of his case or ill will” toward him, the Daily Journal reports.

“The information that has been publicized online and in newspapers has been severely prejudicial to the defendant to the extent that the potential jury pool in Lafayette County has been irreversibly tainted,” Horan wrote.

The trial is scheduled to begin on October 15

From Your Site Articles
CrimeYahoo FeedMediaLGBTMississippiNews
jimmie jay leelawmississippimurdersheldon timothy harringtonuniversity of mississippi
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio