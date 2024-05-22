Scroll To Top
Crime

Authorities arrest 10 police officers for jail cell murder of trans woman

argentina flag handcuffs family member holding photo of Sofia Ines Fernandez transgender woman found dead police station cell
Shutterstock; Tomás Ramírez Labrousse for Amnesty International Argentina

Sofia Fernández was beaten, tortured, and asphyxiated, but police claimed she died by suicide.

Authorities in Argentina have arrested 10 police officers in connection with the murder of a transgender woman in a police holding cell last year.

Sofia Fernández, 39, a former linguistics professor studying to be a nurse, was arrested after she was accused of robbery and assault by a neighbor. Following days of detention, her lifeless body was found in a cell on April 11, 2023.

The cause of death was originally listed only as a sudden death and then death by suicide, but a later autopsy determined Fernández died by asphyxiation.

Guard logs and other documentation were seized by investigators, but the video surveillance system monitoring the area was unaccountably not in operation at the time of Fernández’s murder.

The case languished for several months without arrests or further developments until September when prosecutor Gonzalo Agüero was challenged and removed from the case for the slow pace of the investigation and lack of cooperation with Fernández’s family, Agencia Presentes reported.

“Sofía had a thong and a piece of mattress in her throat, which obstructed the airways,” the prosecutor’s office investigating the case told TN.

The autopsy also revealed her body was bruised and showed signs of torture, although it is unclear when the injuries were suffered.

The new prosecutors on the case, Manuel Cayuela and Esteban Álvarez and assistant prosecutor Victoria Santamaria this week charged five officers with murder based upon a person’s gender identity, Kaosenlared reported. These include Assistant Police Officer Carlos Rodríguez, Sergeant Yésica Núñez, Second Lieutenant Viviana Ruiz, Sergeant Gonzalo Germán Robles, and Assistant Police Officer Ezequiel Francisco Ávalos Ibáñez.

Five other police officers and officials were charged with helping to cover up the murder: police station chief Daniel Salerni, Deputy Commissioner Mirian Valor; Sergeant Gabriela Miño, Officer Camila Pitular, and Assistant Police Officer Gustavo Gabriel Camacho.

Prosecutors allege the five officers tortured and murdered Fernández because of her gender identity and were then assisted by the five others in concealing her murder.

The investigation is expected to continue for several months, with a trial most likely not starting until next year.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeWorldYahoo Feed
argentinagender identityhomicidejailmurdersofia fernndeztransgender woman
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio