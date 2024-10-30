Scroll To Top
Crime

Two suspects arrested in connection to the murder and dismemberment of gay nightclub owner

Omar Guido Chávez tribute photo owner of Sodoma NightClub LGBTQ bar Tijuana Mexico
portrait and footage still via instagram @sodomanightclubtj

Omar Guido Chávez may have fallen victim to a war between rival Mexican drug cartels.

Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

The owner of a popular LGBTQ+ nightclub owner in Mexico was murdered, dismembered, and found stuffed in the trunk of his abandoned car last week. Police suspect he may have been the victim of the notorious Sinaloa drug cartel (CDS), Infobae reports.

Omar Guido Chávez, the owner of the Sodoma NightClub in Tijuana, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 16. Two days later, his car was located in Tijuana with his body in the trunk. Police confirmed that Guido Chávez was dismembered with his head placed in a blue plastic bin and the remaining parts stuffed into a suitcase.

Police also found a narcomanta, or narco banner, signed by the Sinaloa cartel in the backseat of the car. Narcomantas are messages with threats from cartels left at crime scenes, usually in the form of a cloth banner.

State homicide prosecutor Miguel Gaxiola Rodríguez told a press conference they are investigating the drug connection.

“Based on the information contained in that message, we are already conducting two parallel investigations, for which we have already had arrest warrants and in fact, two of the people have already been arrested,” Gaxiola Rodríguez said, according to Infobae.

Police suspect a drug connection because the narcomanta was signed by the Sinaloa cartel. Scrawled on a piece of green cardboard, it threatened a man named Juan Manuel Villaseñor Hernández.

“Keep sending more assholes Juan Manuel Villaseñor Hernández: Att CDS [Sinaloa cartel],” the message read.

Villaseñor Hernández and his mother reportedly own a vending machine business and may also be involved in drug dealing with a rival cartel. A similar narco manta was left behind when his nephew, a taco vendor, was shot in July.

Two suspects were detained Friday, according to LGBTQ+ San Diego County News.


CrimeYahoo Feed
gay clubmexiconightclubomar guido chávezsodoma nightclubtijuana
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio