Two suspects arrested in connection to the murder and dismemberment of gay nightclub owner

The owner of a popular LGBTQ+ nightclub owner in Mexico was murdered, dismembered, and found stuffed in the trunk of his abandoned car last week. Police suspect he may have been the victim of the notorious Sinaloa drug cartel (CDS), Infobae reports.

Omar Guido Chávez, the owner of the Sodoma NightClub in Tijuana, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 16. Two days later, his car was located in Tijuana with his body in the trunk. Police confirmed that Guido Chávez was dismembered with his head placed in a blue plastic bin and the remaining parts stuffed into a suitcase.

Police also found a narcomanta, or narco banner, signed by the Sinaloa cartel in the backseat of the car. Narcomantas are messages with threats from cartels left at crime scenes, usually in the form of a cloth banner.

State homicide prosecutor Miguel Gaxiola Rodríguez told a press conference they are investigating the drug connection.

“Based on the information contained in that message, we are already conducting two parallel investigations, for which we have already had arrest warrants and in fact, two of the people have already been arrested,” Gaxiola Rodríguez said, according to Infobae.

Police suspect a drug connection because the narcomanta was signed by the Sinaloa cartel. Scrawled on a piece of green cardboard, it threatened a man named Juan Manuel Villaseñor Hernández.

“Keep sending more assholes Juan Manuel Villaseñor Hernández: Att CDS [Sinaloa cartel],” the message read.

Villaseñor Hernández and his mother reportedly own a vending machine business and may also be involved in drug dealing with a rival cartel. A similar narco manta was left behind when his nephew, a taco vendor, was shot in July.

Two suspects were detained Friday, according to LGBTQ+ San Diego County News.



