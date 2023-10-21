39 Beautifully Hairy Photos from Provincetown's Bearded Mistress Contest 2023

Images: Lulu Dropo
Provincetown is one of the ultimate queer destinations for a summer filled with trips and vacations, but if you’re planning a trip to the rainbow haven, you’ll need to know the top LGBTQ+ events to attend while visiting. And if you’re looking for a night of side-splitting laughter, drag artistry, and the creativity, uniqueness, nerve, and talent from some hilarious queens, then Provincetown Brewing Co. has got just what you need.
The third-annual Miss Bearded Mistress Pageant returned to Provincetown Brewing Co.’s taproom in August for a celebration of bearded beauty, where drag and the spirit of individuality reign supreme. During the evening, a variety of contestants bring their own flair to the stage, competing in four different categories to determine who will be the next Miss Bearded Mistress.
This is no ordinary pageant, because even though the categories these contestants will compete in follow typical beauty pageants, there is that drag factor that will bring out the silliness and comedy of its contestants. The queens compete in four different categories that include both eveningwear and swimwear categories, where extravagance and confidence make a difference, but don’t forget the whimsy. After that, that’s when the audience gets to see what these queens are made of when they compete in the talent and interview portions of the pageant.
These queens don’t hold back.
After the competition, @iwantedtoconfuseyou was crowned Miss Bearded Mistress 2023. Miss Bearded Mistress 2022, the fabulous Jeffrey Schafer (aka Cocktail), was on hand to pass the illustrious honor to Miss Bearded Mistress 2023 in a gala and festive affair that set a new standard for excellence in bearded mistress competitions.
You can learn more about the Miss Bearded Mistress Pageant at ptownbrewingco.com and on Facebook and Instagram @ptownbrewingco.
(All images taken by Lulu Dropo.)
