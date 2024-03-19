Navy vet opposes Moms for Liberty-backed homeschool advocate for Florida school board seat

Travis Akers, a veteran and well-known activist, is running for a seat on the Duval County Public Schools board in northern Florida. His opponent for the District 7 seat, Melody Bolduc, is linked to the far-right group Moms for Liberty, setting the stage for a contentious race that delves into the heart of current educational policy debates in Florida.



Akers, a former naval intelligence officer, articulated his vision during a recent interview, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and safety in education.

“I’m a man of faith … I believe that all should be included, all should have equity, all should have equality,” Akers said. He expressed strong opposition to the state’s “don’t say gay” law, which prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools through all grades.

“No one should be discriminated against because they exist,” Akers declared, highlighting the law’s negative impact on LGBTQ+ students.

On creating a safe and inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ students, Akers underlined his commitment: “All children should feel safe in their schools, a place where they feel welcomed and included.” He proposed the establishment of safe spaces and mental health support in schools, emphasizing, “Safety for me is not just about physical safety, it’s emotional safety, it’s mental safety.”

Akers also touched on the issue of book bans, a controversial topic in Florida’s educational debates. He opposed such bans, saying, “Removing knowledge at any time is only to benefit a small group who are trying to maintain power.”

In contrast, Bolduc, a former educator and homeschooling business owner, has supported Moms for Liberty. On her social media, she defended the group and praised the rejection of a challenge to Florida’s anti-trans law.

“Moms For Liberty is a nonpartisan group of parents that want to improve public education,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a comment. “What do you consider extreme about them? The ladies I know span a wide variety of ethnic groups, religions, political parties, and opinions.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled Moms for Liberty an anti-government extremist group. The group has come under scrutiny over its connections to the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group. Moms for Liberty members have published quotes from Adolf Hitler in newsletters.

Bolduc’s website emphasizes a “common sense conservative” approach, advocating for school choice and “parental rights in education,” which is a phrase conservatives have used to challenge the rights of LGBTQ+ students and educators.

As the race heats up, Akers remains vocal about his vision for the school board.

“My policy is going to be safety first and inclusiveness always,” he affirmed, also advocating for the protection of LGBTQ+ employees in schools. “I want [them] to know that they have an ally with me,” Akers said.

Akers also delved into the critical issue of gun violence in schools, a topic of heightened concern in Florida. Reflecting on the balance between security and a nurturing educational environment, he said, “It is a very delicate balance to be able to put in hard safety measures to reduce soft targets while also creating infrastructure that is inviting for students and not scary or intimidating.”

His approach includes improved infrastructure and a visible law enforcement presence as deterrents. “There are measures in place ... we’ve been improving our safety infrastructure for the last year and a half from a half-cent penny tax increase that the city [Jacksonville] voted on,” Akers explained, underscoring his holistic view of student safety that extends beyond physical measures to encompass mental and emotional well-being.

“Duval County Public Schools has done a great job of ensuring access [to mental health care] is available,” he said. He proposed extending mental health support to cover summer months and holiday periods. “Students’ mental health is 12 months a year,” Akers noted.

Akers expressed his concerns about policies that restrict the representation and support of LGBTQ+ individuals in schools. “I don’t know what happened to our society where a rainbow threatened people,” he remarked, referring to a proposal by a Moms for Liberty-backed school board member to ban symbols of LGBTQ+ support. Akers views such symbols as essential for creating a welcoming environment, arguing, “Rainbows are created by light ... I see a symbol of overcoming darkness, of welcoming and a promise to provide safe places to our children and love for all.”

Akers said he is committed to supporting LGBTQ+ students and school employees. “I want them to feel like they are loved, they’re cherished, they’re welcomed,” he said, discussing his vision for an inclusive and supportive school environment. This stance starkly contrasts with Bolduc’s association with Moms for Liberty, which has been criticized for its stance on LGBTQ+ issues and its influence on educational policies.

This school board election also reflects broader debates on educational policies in Florida. As voters in Duval County prepare to cast their ballots, the outcome of this race could have significant implications for the direction of education in the region.

The election, which is nonpartisan in Duval County, is set to take place alongside the 2024 general election. The term of the current District 7 member, Lori Hershey, ends later this year.