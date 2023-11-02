Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
Elton John has sold his Atlanta condo -- his longtime home when he's in the U.S. -- for more than $7.2 million, millions over the asking price, the Wall Street Journal reports.
It's one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city's history, and the photos from the real estate listing make it clear why: sprawling rooms, massive floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Atlanta skyline and a closet that has to be seen to be believed.
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
The four-bedroom, 13,000-square-foot condo is a combination of six apartments that Elton purchased over the years, according to Architectural Digest.
The condo was listed in September, shortly after Elton finished his farewell tour. The purchaser's identity was not disclosed, but they are local and paid all cash, CNN reports.
Take a look through some of the incredible photos below.
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty
Images: Courtesy Atlanta Fine Homes, Sotheby’s International Realty