Glitter & Doom offers a fantastical whirlwind gay romance with Indigo Girls songs

A carefree young man who’s planning to run away with a circus meets a struggling musician one night, and the spark between them leads them to pack a lot of romance into 29 days in the new film Glitter & Doom, out March 8 from Music Box Films.

The aspiring circus performer, Glitter (Alex Diaz), and the musician, Doom (Alan Cammish), embark on “a summer of epic mountaintop camping trips, late-night conversations about what feeds the soul and innovative song and dance exploring our lightness as well as our dark,” all set to new versions of iconic Indigo Girls songs, according to the film’s official description.

The movie, written by Cory Krueckeberg, directed by Tom Gustafson, and shot in Mexico City, has an all-queer supporting cast: Lea DeLaria, Tig Notaro, Kate Pierson, Drag Race alum Peppermint, Broadway star Beth Malone, and the Indigo Girls themselves, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers.

GLITTER & DOOM | Official Trailer | In Select Theaters March 8 www.youtube.com

It features 25 reimagined Indigo Girls songs, including such classics as “Closer to Fine,” “Galileo,” “Get Out the Map,” and “Power of Two.” In addition, the Indigo Girls wrote and recorded a new song, “What We Wanna Be,” for the film. “What We Wanna Be” will be released digitally March 4, followed by the full soundtrack release March 8 on PS Classics.

Krueckeberg wrote the screenplay as a gift to Gustafson for their 20th anniversary. It was inspired by their chance meeting at Berlin, a nightclub in Chicago, 29 days before both were scheduled to go out of town due to professional commitments. They describe Glitter & Doom as “an LGBTQ+ musical romance that uses songs from two of our heroes to explore our darkness as well as our light in a celebratory story that anyone who loves romance and music can fall in love with.”

Glitter & Doom will open March 8 at the Quad Cinema in New York City and Landmark Theatres Sunset in Los Angeles. Screenings in other cities will follow.

Pictured, from left: Alex Cammish and Alex Diaz